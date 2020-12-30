Razorbacks Report

FAYETTEVILLE -- Allen Flanigan, Auburn's 6-6 sophomore guard from Little Rock Parkview, already has scored more points (110) in eight games this season than he did in 31 games (100) as a freshman.

Going into the Tigers' SEC opener against the University of Arkansas tonight in Auburn Arena, Flanigan has started every game and is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 28.5 minutes.

Flanigan played in all 31 games last season, including three starts, and averaged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 13.8 minutes.

"Al, as much as anybody on our team, has taken advantage of the opportunity [for more playing time]," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "He backed up Isaac Okoro last year, and of course Isaac was the fifth player taken in the NBA Draft.

"[Flanigan] went against him every day [in practice], went against him in the offseason as Isaac trained here in Auburn through the summer and fall. I think that really helped Al.

"Al's also been asked to play that point guard position, which puts the ball in his hands a little bit more and he likes it. He's good with the ball."

Flanigan -- whose father, Wes Flanigan, is an Auburn assistant and former head coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock -- is shooting 51.4% from the field (36 of 70) and 39.0% on three-pointers (16 of 41).

"He's been patient offensively," Pearl said. "He can get into the lane, he can score, he can pass, he can make a tough two. He's unselfish."

Pearl said no Auburn player worked harder in the offseason than Flanigan.

"Throughout the covid spring, he was in the gym constantly, getting his individual workouts," Pearl said. "Obviously physically, he's gotten an SEC body, so his elevated play from a year ago to this year has been a big part of the reason why we've been competitive so far."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he's impressed by Flanigan on video.

"I think he's really improved," Musselman said. "I thought last year he was a really good piece. I thought he really complemented a lot of their guys because he did a little bit of everything. He defended at a high level for them. He could score it at times. He was a transition scorer as well.

"He's improved a lot offensively, or maybe he's just gotten more of an opportunity than he did last year. He's playing with more freedom. More freedom comes with opportunity, and roles change from year to year."

Flanigan had a career-high 20 points in Auburn's 90-67 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga earlier this season. He hit 7 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers.

"I love it when you see a player have patience and stick with his program and believe in his coaching staff and believe in his teammates," Musselman said. "He's off to a great start without a doubt."

Pearl was asked about Flanigan having extra incentive against Arkansas.

"I'm sure when you play your home state team there is," Pearl said. "But just knowing that we're entering the SEC, everybody I think is going to be elevated."

New travel plan

The Auburn game is Arkansas' first road trip this season.

"We have a plane seating chart, which I've never done before," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said of distancing the travel party for covid-19 precautions. "We have a bus seating chart that I've never done before. We have a seating chart for how we'll sit at a team meal. All stuff that will be new to us."

Down two guards

Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper, a McDonald's All-American, hasn't played this season. Cooper is practicing but has been withheld from games while Auburn waits for a ruling from the NCAA on his eligibility.

The Tigers lost another guard, sophomore Tyrell Jones, who played in seven games this season before entering the transfer portal. Jones announced Tuesday he's transferring to South Alabama.

Moser still out

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said assistant coach Clay Moser will miss his second consecutive game because of contact-tracing protocols, but director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta will be back on the bench after missing the previous game against Abilene Christian.

Young team

Auburn's starting lineup has three sophomores and two freshmen.

"The youngest team I've ever coached," Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl said. "But our guys are prepared, and they've respected every opponent. They've gotten better and they've grown. I'm very proud of them for that.

"Our shortcomings will not be because they didn't train, work, prepare, want to be coached. Our shortcomings will be physical. A lack of strength. We're pretty long, but being freshmen and sophomores, our bodies aren't as developed as some of the older teams."