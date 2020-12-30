Follow live: Arkansas-Auburn tight in 2nd half

Arkansas guard Moses Moody (right) slaps hands with Razorbacks guard JD Notae during a game against Lipscomb on Dec. 5, 2020, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas 74, Auburn 72 - 7:30 left

JD Notae has a team-high nine points since halftime, but he has taken a couple of ill-advised shots of late that Arkansas can't afford in a tight game like this. Decision making has to be better than that.

Razorbacks are shooting just 39.1% from the floor and are 2 of 10 from deep. Devo Davis has given solid minutes in the second half minus a careless over-and-back turnover. He added a layup off a Notae assist a few minutes ago.

Justin Smith (ankle) will not return to the game. That's a big blow for Arkansas losing its top offensive rebounder and iron man on the interior.

Desi Sills has 20 points and Moses Moody has 14. He just knocked down a really smooth jumper from the left short corner.

Auburn will be at the line when play resumes looking to tie the game.

Arkansas 65, Auburn 59 - 11:48 left

JD Notae just hit a pair of big 3s to give the Razorbacks a bit of breathing room. Auburn had pulled within one point, but Notae and Desi Sills combined to go on an 8-2 run themselves.

Sills actually just went down with an eye injury after getting a really tough layup to fall. Trainers were putting drops in his eye on the sideline. He's got 20 points tonight and has been the heartbeat of this team.

Moses Moody and Jalen Tate each have 12 points. Allen Flanigan has seven second-half points for the Tigers and 13 for the game.

Arkansas 55, Auburn 54 - 15:11 left

The Tigers are on a 10-2 run and have trimmed Arkansas' lead to one at the first media timeout of the second half.

Justin Smith did not start the second half and has not played through four-plus minutes due to an ankle injury. He rolled it in the first half and hasn't returned since. Vance Jackson began the second half in his place and was pulled soon after for not hitting the defensive glass and committing a turnover.

Allen Flanigan has five points for the Tigers since halftime, and Jaylin Williams has four for the Tigers.

Moses Moody will be at the line for two shots when play resumes. He attacked the rim and attempted to go up and over an Auburn defender and drew a whistle.

Desi Sills is up to 18 points tonight. Arkansas is 4 of 10 from the floor since halftime and 0 of 3 from deep.

Arkansas 47, Arkansas 41 - Half

Desi Sills turned in a terrific first half, scoring a game-high 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from deep. He hit three 3s over the final 1:40 of the half.

Moses Moody added 10 points on 3 of 6 from the floor, and Jalen Tate pitched in eight points and four assists. Connor Vanover has seven points.

Arkansas shot 56.3% from the floor in the first half and assisted on 11 of its 18 scores. The Razorbacks scored at a 1.306 PPP clip in the first half. That is terrific.

Defensively, though, it was a struggle for Arkansas limiting Auburn's perimeter looks. The Tigers hit 9 of 17 attempts from 3. Devan Cambridge hit 3 of 4 tries and scored a team-high nine points.

Justin Powell, who entered the game averaging 13.9 points per game, is 1 of 4 shooting with two points and four turnovers, but he does have six assists. Slowing his role offensively has been big, but now the Razorbacks need to clamp down on the surrounding cast.

Allen Flanigan has six points and three boards for Auburn.

Arkansas 36, Auburn 34 - 2:32 left first half

The Tigers went on a 12-2 run to tie things up at 34-34, but Desi Sills hit Jalen Tate with a great pass for a floater in the middle of the lane. Tate picked up a foul to send us to the final media timeout of the first half.

On the offensive possession following Sills' assist to Tate, Sills dribbled into the lane from the top of the key and found a wide open Moses Moody in the left corner, but he missed. Arkansas needs to hit big shots like that to get out with a win tonight.

Tate is having a solid game. He's up to eight points to match Moody, and he has four assists. Connor Vanover, who hit a 3 near the halfcourt logo earlier, has missed his last three tries from 3. JD Notae has two points, an assist and one block to this point. He hasn't forced the issue at all so far.

Auburn is 8 of 16 from deep to this point, and Devan Cambridge has a team-high nine points.

Arkansas 32, Auburn 27 - 7:28 left first half

Connor Vanover buried a 3 with his heels on the AU midcourt logo in Auburn Arena, giving the Razorbacks a 10-point lead. But back-to-back quick 3s in transition for Arkansas turned into easy offense for the Tigers.

Auburn is on a mini 5-0 run behind another 3 from Devan Cambridge. He's been hot tonight, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from deep.

Arkansas 25, Auburn 20 - 11:13 left first half

Auburn continues to shoot the 3 well. The Tigers have knocked down 6 of their first 10 looks from deep. Arkansas has to do a better job recognizing threats beyond the arc and running them off the line.

JD Notae and Justin Smith have added layups since the last break, and Desi Sills hit a left-wing 3.

Ten of Auburn's 13 shots to this point have been 3s. Fifty-one percent of their shots entering tonight's game were triples. Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge lead the Tigers with six points.

Something else I like about Arkansas' play: eight assists on 11 scores. Jalen Tate leads the team with three.

Arkansas 18, Auburn 12 - 14:50 left first half

Razorbacks are off to about as good an offensive start as you could ask for.

Moses Moody is leading the way offensively to this point. He has eight points on 3 of 3 from the floor and 2 of 2 from deep. He has buried a pair of left-wing 3s. Connor Vanover has four points on 2 of 3 shooting while Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate each have a bucket, too.

Smith will be at the line when play resumes. He was fouled as he made a layup in transition. Razorbacks are 8 of 11 shooting in the early going.

Only downside to the start is defending the 3. Auburn has made 4 of 7 from deep so far. Allen Flanigan has six points.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Sills enters his third round of SEC play in the midst of the second-best scoring stretch of his college career, averaging 15.5 points over his last four games. He has added 17 points per game in Arkansas' last three outings, and he is leading the SEC in steals with 15.

Moody leads the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.9 points per game on 51.2% from the floor, and JD Notae, who has come off the bench in all eight games this season, is second at 14.3. Arkansas is shooting 34.9% from 3-point range as a team, led by 16 makes from Notae and 15 from Moody.

Smith's offensive rebound rate of 13.7% percent is good for 67th nationally, per KenPom. And Vanover has grabbed better than 31% of available defensive rebounds as well.

Auburn's starters: Allen Flanigan (6-6), Devan Cambridge (6-6), Justin Powell (6-6), Jaylin Williams (6-8) and JT Thor (6-10).

This is the sixth consecutive start for this group. According to HoopLens analytics, it has outscored its last four opponents 36-32 over the last five games and grabbed only 8.3% of available offensive rebounds.

Flanigan and Powell make the Tigers tick offensively. Flanigan, a Little Rock native, is 16 of 41 from 3-point range this season and a very effective 69% inside the arc. Powell has knocked down 19 of 37 looks from deep and has assisted on 33% of Auburn's scores when on the floor.

Powell and Williams are the team's best defensive rebounders, while Babatunde Akingbola, a 6-10 forward, is the Tigers' top offensive rebounder, grabbing 11% of available misses when in the lineup.

Auburn has been turnover prone to this point in the season, tallying a miscue on 23% of their possessions, according to KenPom data. We'll see if Arkansas can make the Tigers pay there.