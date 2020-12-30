Hogs ready to test selves against SEC

Arkansas guard Moses Moody, right, and Abilene Christian forward Airion Simmons (3) reach for a loose ball during the first half of a Dec. 22 game in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe of NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said his wife, Danyelle, told him to try to control his emotions tonight when the Razorbacks open SEC play at Auburn.

"She just knows that I have 40 minutes put in storage," Musselman said. "She doesn't want me to try to use 80 minutes worth of energy -- because I missed the last game -- in 40 minutes."

Musselman was medically cleared Monday night to return to practice and travel to Auburn with his team on Tuesday. He missed the Razorbacks' previous game -- an 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian on Dec. 22 -- because he had to quarantine at home in accordance with contact-tracing protocols after a staff member tested positive for covid-19.

"I'm ready to coach," Musselman said. "I'm ready to get out there with our guys."

Razorbacks junior guard Desi Sills said Musselman's return to the team is huge.

"It's good having the head honcho, Coach Musselman, back because we need his coaching, we need his energy, we need his everything," Sills said. "Without him we're nothing. He brings everybody together."

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said he's glad Musselman didn't become ill and will be on the visiting bench tonight.

"Thank God he's OK," Pearl said. "Eric takes great care of himself. Any time I'm at the SEC meetings, if I'm there three days I'm lucky to get one workout in. Eric's in there working out three times a day.

"So I'm glad he's back. It makes a huge difference [for the Razorbacks], particularly on the offensive end, just because he's such a great play caller."

Arkansas (8-0) will play its first road game of the season at Auburn (6-2) after a scheduled game at Tulsa earlier this season was canceled because the Golden Hurricane didn't have enough players available.

Auburn is 50-4 at home since the 2017-18 season, including 4-0 this season.

"We know how good they are in their own building," Musselman said. "I know it's a different year, but there's still comfort in your own building. They don't lose many games at home.

"So obviously it's a tough challenge. There's so much stuff going into [tonight's] game. First time for us traveling, first time playing a Power 5."

Because of covid-19 protocols, Auburn's home crowds are limited to 1,944 in an arena with a capacity of 9,121.

"If Auburn Arena was alive and well with the jungle and a sellout crowd and everything, yeah, I would say we'd have an advantage," Pearl said. "But I don't think there's going to be as much of a home-court advantage for anybody in college basketball.

"Two things happen when you're playing at home. One, the crowd elevates your game. And two, sometimes it can distract your opponent. I just don't think there's going to be enough people in any building this year to be that distracting. My guess is the home-court advantage won't be as big as what it was pre-covid."

All of Arkansas' victories have come over teams from midmajor conferences and by at least 11 points with an average margin of 28.4.

In addition to Abilene Christian, the Razorbacks have beaten Mississippi Valley State, North Texas, Texas-Arlington, Lipscomb, Southern, the University of Central Arkansas and Oral Roberts.

"You could question their schedule on paper, but you shouldn't," Pearl said. "And here's why -- their home games have been against midmajor teams that all are going to compete for their league championship.

"Arkansas had to play really well to beat those teams. You can't just show up and beat those teams."

Pearl said the Razorbacks are deeper than they were last season and have plenty of talent.

"They may not have a Mason Jones or Isaiah Joe, who were two incredible players," Pearl said of former Razorbacks now on NBA rosters. "But I think you could look at some guys like [Moses] Moody or Sills, [Jalen] Tate, [Justin] Smith. I mean, they've got guys.

"Arkansas will finish in the top five in our league. It'll be a real step up for us. The question for us is going to be, how much step up do we have?"

Auburn has five new starters led by freshman guard Justin Powell and sophomore guard Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview). Powell is averaging 13.9 points and Flanagan 13.8.

"Flanigan can knock down two or three or four threes in a game if you don't guard him properly," Musselman said. "Certainly Powell is a guy that can make threes, and No. 1 [Jamal Johnson] is a great shooter that you can't give up air space to.

"I think what makes Auburn challenging is a lot of those guys are really good with the ball in their hands off the bounce. A guy like Flanigan, you can't just play him for the three ball because he's really good at beating people off the dribble and drawing fouls."

Sills is the only Arkansas returnee who has played in all eight games. The Razorbacks have nine healthy scholarship newcomers with five transfers -- including three fifth-year seniors and a fourth-year junior -- and four freshmen.

"You could say that there's a lot of mystery about this team because they have so many new pieces," Pearl said. "But they're really old, and they're really experienced."

Pearl said Musselman's experience as an NBA and CBA coach helps him get newcomers to play well together quickly.

"Being a pro coach, Eric's used to not always having guys for three and four years," Pearl said. "So he knows how to put it together. He's done a beautiful job of blending transfers with really good young talent."

Sills said he believes the Razorback are ready for SEC competition.

"We have to be calm collectively and bring our own energy, because it's our first real road game," Sills said. "Our first test, to be honest."

Sills, the only Razorback with extensive SEC game experience, was asked what he's telling his teammates about the challenge in front of them.

"It ain't going to be easy," Sills said. "Every game is going to be a battle.

"I don't think anybody is nervous. I feel like everybody is antsy, everybody's excited, everybody's ready to see what the SEC is about and show what Arkansas can really do."

Musselman is glad he'll be there with his team after missing a game for the first time in his coaching career.

"Obviously, I'm really, really happy," Musselman said. "Got a new breath of fresh air."