Happy birthday (Dec. 30): You keep pushing past old patterns, playfully creating a new order of living and loving. It allows you to vibrantly respond to the exciting events of 2021, which include a surprising professional turn, an exhilarating heart connection and a long-overdue award.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You deserve every rose you're flung and so many more. If no rose comes by way of florist, metaphor or dirt, seek it out and give it to yourself, forgiving the critical oversight of the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The omens suggest that you are still trying to make your needs fit nicely into the matrix of everyone else's. Are they also doing that for you? Would they? Truth inspires adjustments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't have to say what you want and expect people to feel it. Improving relationships has to do with aligning expectations with what a person can give and wants to give.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When the flow of ideas hits, it's like a river rushing over the cliff of your consciousness, crashing impressively down while effervescing up, casting prisms into the sky.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Would you rather be mad with the rest of the world or wise alone? Well, it's a binary choice of the past that no one with internet connection needs to worry about. Whatever the belief, there's a tribe out there waiting for another member.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Wishing is fun. Pretending is slightly harder though also quite fun. Doing it, failing, doing it again, failing again ... that's the part that's considerably less fun and the only way to get the skill.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The message you give is what someone needs to hear. This perfect meeting of words and a receptive mind is made possible by your willingness to show up, speak out and connect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The space between a person doing his or her best and the person in need of that service is sacred ground. The skill level or perfection of the product has little relevance to the exchange.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This thing you want — you've conditioned to think it has to be given by someone else or it doesn't count. That's ridiculous. Be first to hand it to yourself and watch the line form behind you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To think bigger is to imagine what it means to other people outside of the circle, across borders, over time, beyond your generation. You'll open yourself to the wider philosophy, the various applications and implications.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time. Everyone's process is different, and letting things happen unhurried will allow you to learn, savor and retain more. Soon, information will surface that makes the right decision obvious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Like the elephant, you don't forget. If someone thrills you once, you'll anticipate the next time. Same goes for the one who offended you, although such a person rarely gets a chance at "next time" because you're long gone.

TRAP OF VENUS AND NEPTUNE

When you show up ready to assess the situation and give an opinion or judgment, you’ll see what’s wrong, what needs changing, what could be improved. When you show up in need, you’ll see only the part you need. Given the trap set by Venus and Neptune, it’s wise to show up sans agenda, with the soft heart that allows for seeing what is.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am a Virgo born under the year of the Earth snake, on Sept. 1, 1989. I’m going through one of the hardest episodes in my life: my first heartbreak. I’m trying to move on, but it’s hard. Please help me. I want to know if I should really let go or wait for my lost love. Is there still a future for us?”

A: I’m sorry for your pain, and I know it’s intense. With your Mercury and Venus in Libra, the sign of partnership, I bet it feels like your love is truly your “other half” and now half of you is missing. I ache that you have to go through this, but it’s not in vain. Until your heart has been broken, you never really know how much you can love. An unbroken heart stays small and tight. Heartbreak lets the light in, and the spiritual scar tissue that forms is both strong and elastic, allowing you to give a bigger love the next time and the next. So, let go. You will live, and you will love again. Instead of spending your energy trying to get your love back, get yourself back. Take extremely good care of yourself, and do the things that make you feel most like you. If there is a future, it can’t happen until you’ve healed.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Ellie Goulding’s fourth studio album, “Brightest Blue,” is being heralded as a career best with boundary-pushing tracks reflecting the artistic maturity of this bright star. With natal sun, Mercury and Neptune all in Capricorn, Goulding’s natural instinct is to push forward into evermore challenging territory. Artistic daring often centers around brave and soulful honesty.