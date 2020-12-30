Man stabbed in Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock man was reportedly stabbed on Saturday evening, police said.
Officers responded to 1701 Main St. at 5:51 p.m. Saturday, where they made contact with Raymond Hernandez, 34, who told officers he was stabbed in the shoulder by an unknown man, according to an incident report.
Hernandez told officers he did not know the man but they were in a disturbance, police said.
Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services took custody of Hernandez and advised officers he was stabbed under the armpit and his back, according to the incident report.
Hernandez was transported to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment, where he is reportedly in stable condition pending further treatment, according to the report.
