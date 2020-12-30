Fort Smith shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma

Dylan Mikal Moreland, 21, was arrested in Eastern Oklahoma in connection with a shooting that took place on Sunday in Fort Smith, police said.

A man wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in Fort Smith was arrested at a residence in eastern Oklahoma, police said.

Police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dylan Mikal Moreland in connection with the Sunday shooting of 23-year-old Damian Arnaud, according to a news release.

Police worked in connection with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to arrest Moreland at a residence where he was staying in eastern Oklahoma without incident.

Moreland is currently waiting extradition, police said. He faces a charge of first-degree battery.

Arnaud was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, but is reportedly in stable condition, police said.