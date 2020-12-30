Fort Smith shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma

Dylan Mikal Moreland, 21, was arrested in Eastern Oklahoma in connection with a shooting that took place on Sunday in Fort Smith, police said.
A man wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in Fort Smith was arrested at a residence in eastern Oklahoma, police said.
Police on Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dylan Mikal Moreland in connection with the Sunday shooting of 23-year-old Damian Arnaud, according to a news release.
Police worked in connection with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to arrest Moreland at a residence where he was staying in eastern Oklahoma without incident.
Moreland is currently waiting extradition, police said. He faces a charge of first-degree battery.
Arnaud was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, but is reportedly in stable condition, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.