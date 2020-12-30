Moore, Boise State talk future together

It's clear that Boise State is targeting Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be its next head coach.

And Moore, a former Boise State star, has confirmed he's interested in the position and said talks between the two sides are ongoing.

"Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me, I love that place," Moore said. "Obviously, just going through the process right now. We'll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us."

Moore declined to elaborate on the level of talks with Boise State. He said his goal is to be a head coach.

A four-time first-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy finalist in school history, Moore led Boise State to a 50-3 record over his four-year starting career, concluding his time as a Bronco as the winningest quarterback in the history of college football.

Moore spent six seasons chasing his NFL dreams before retiring in 2018 to fulfill his calling as a coach. He was the Cowboys quarterbacks coach for one season before serving as the offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Per reports, Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who is also a Boise State alum, are primary candidates for the job. Moore is considered to be the favorite.

Moore said his talks with Boise State will not deter his focus on helping the Cowboys win the NFC East title with a victory against the New York Giants in Sunday's regular-season finale. A Cowboys win coupled with a loss by Washington against the Eagles puts the Cowboys in the playoffs.

"I'm just focused on this game," Moore said. "Obviously really focused on that we have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been, so let's go for this thing and let's see what happens."

Moore has the support of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Coach Mike McCarthy to pursue the opportunity at Boise State.

Jones said Moore is "unique for the job that's there at Boise State because of his great career there."

McCarthy is not concerned about Moore having too much on his plate heading into the season finale. He said Moore did pretty well in the Cowboys' 37-17 victory against the Eagles last Sunday despite already being engaged in talks with Boise State.

"I'm not worried about Kellen's preparation," McCarthy said. "I think he had an excellent week last week, and I thought he called an excellent game.

"I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He's done an incredible job here. We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family."