Museum chief's path led through classroom

White Hall Museum Director Brenda Doucey has a deep appreciation and love of local and World War II history. (Special to The Commercial)

Long before Brenda Doucey was the friendly face greeting visitors to the White Hall Museum, she taught English, creative writing, journalism and other related subjects for the Pine Bluff School District.

"I taught anything related to English and spent the last 11 years teaching at the high school," said Doucey, who is the museum's director.

She grew up in White Hall and graduated from its high school. In addition to a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, she earned a master's degree in gifted and talented education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Doucey taught for 27 years and said, "I loved my work."

In 2010, she retired.

In some sense, she said it was fortunate because, tragically, her grandson, Eric Marshall, was killed on his 18th birthday and four days before his high school graduation that same year.

She dealt with unimaginable grief, and said, "It was a life-changing event."

After that, she became involved with and eventually led groups whose members were dealing with grief.

Even after a decade, Doucey continues to work with these groups and has one starting at First Baptist Church in White Hall in January.

"It was healing," she said about the entire experience.

Then near the end of 2014, White Hall Mayor Noel Foster asked Doucey if she was interested in replacing the museum Director Mary Lou Mauldin, and she accepted, starting in early 2015.

A LONG INTEREST IN HISTORY

While English was her love, history was Doucey's other passion.

"I've had a deep interest in history," she said, adding that her love was the reason she traveled to Europe in the summer of 1998. While there, on a Fulbright-Hays Program scholarship, she visited five World War II German concentration/death camps, including Dachau in Germany, and Birkenau in Poland.

"I felt the sadness and the horror," she said. "I saw eyeglasses and teeth" that had belonged to Jewish detainees who were likely put to death.

While in Holland, the group visited the home of Anne Frank, who is famous for her diary titled, "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl."

It was discovered by her father, Otto Heinrich Frank, after her death and subsequently published.

Doucey remembered riding the train into Poland at night. The landscape was "barely visible, desolate. I felt like I was in one of the cattle cars," which the Germans used to transport Jews to the concentration camps.

"I know how those people felt...It was an eye-opening experience," Doucey said.

This trip was made more personal because of her family's connection to World War II.

Her grandfather, Robert "Austin" Norman, helped build the Jerome War Relocation Center at Jerome in Drew County that housed as many as 8,497 Americans of Japanese descent during WWII. Her father, Henderson Smith, a gunner's mate in the Navy, served in WWII and a few years later, in the Korean War.

This helped fuel her interest in local history, which is often tied to the various wars locals have served in, she said.

Technically, the White Hall Museum's new location opened Veterans Day 2014, but it wasn't until Doucey took over that it officially opened to visitors with established hours.

She also worked to catalog and preserve the museum's roughly 1,500 donated items. That number continues to grow.

But it's much more than a nod to the military. Children love to tour the museum, discovering old technologies like dial phones, telephone switchboards or CD's, Doucey said.

For others, it's a way to reconnect to their past like seeing an old quilt made by a local kindergarten class or school books.

Most importantly, she said, "It's a way of preserving our local history for future generations," and small town museums like the one at White Hall are more personal and relatable to many visitors.

The White Hall Museum, Doucey said, "is a hidden gem."