Soybean farms able

to log dicamba harm

The claims process for farmers alleging yield loss in their soybean crops because of dicamba opened Tuesday, according to attorneys involved in dicamba-related lawsuits filed in Arkansas and other states since 2017.

Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, and BASF agreed earlier this year to settle numerous lawsuits for $400 million, with $300 million going into the fund for payments to farmers.

The claims process is for all soybean farmers who can show dicamba-related yield losses for the 2015 through 2020 crop years, not just for farmers who joined in lawsuits against Bayer and BASF. Paul Byrd, a Little Rock attorney, served on the court-appointed executive committee that helped negotiate the settlement.

Online claims can be filed at www.dicambasoybeansettlement.com or by telephone at (855) 914-4672. The deadline is May 28.

The state Plant Board, a division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, received some 1,400 complaints of dicamba damage from 2015 through 2020, mostly to soybeans but also to fruits, vegetables and ornamental shrubs and trees.

Records needed to document the damage include photographs of damaged plants, any results of laboratory tests, complaints filed with the Plant Board, and papers showing history of crop yields.

Growers of other crops allegedly damaged had to file claims separate from those of soybean growers.

-- Stephen Steed

Simmons Pet Food

plans for Iowa plant

Simmons Foods Inc. is expanding operations into eastern Iowa with plans for a pet-food processing plant.

Simmons Foods subsidiary Simmons Pet Food said in a news release that it expects to create more than 270 jobs when the expansion is at full capacity.

Simmons Foods Chief Operating Officer David Jackson said in a written statement that the first phase of production at the 250,000-square-foot site in Dubuque, Iowa, is scheduled for July.

This effort is part of the company's $100 million investment and growth plan.

Simmons Pet Food, based in Siloam Springs, is a private-label maker of wet and dry pet food and treats with operations in Northwest Arkansas, Kansas and Ontario, Canada.

-- Nathan Owens

Off 2.08, state index

ends day at 480.70

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 480.70, down 2.08.

"U.S. stocks surged at the open on Tuesday only to [fall] as investors worry about how quickly we can reopen the economy and news that the Senate delayed consideration of the House-approved [covid-19 relief] measure," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.