Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Morant out 3-5 weeks

NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle. The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night's 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn. "i know God is working, so I smile," Morant wrote Tuesday on Twitter. Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot. The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson, who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury. Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

Calf sidelines Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia. The team said Tuesday that an MRI confirmed a calf strain, and that Love will begin treatment and rehab and will not be reassessed for three to four more weeks. Love, 32, initially got hurt in Cleveland's first exhibition game Dec. 12 and sat out the opener against Charlotte last week to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star made his season debut and played 38 minutes in the Cavaliers' double-overtime win at Detroit on Saturday. He started and scored four points in nine minutes against the 76ers before leaving in the second quarter. Before the game against the Pistons, Love said he had gotten kicked in the leg earlier this month in a preseason game against Indiana and that the injury had caused swelling throughout his calf and down to his Achilles tendon. Love has averaged 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds in his career since breaking in with Minnesota in 2008.

BASEBALL

Three teams make trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday also involving Tampa Bay. The Dodgers will send minor-league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction. Cleavinger, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his major-league debut last season for the Phillies, tossing two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout on Sept. 17 against the Mets. In five minor-league seasons with the Phillies, Cleavinger posted a 19-12 record with a 4.08 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 140 games. Paulson, 23, played in 175 minor-league games with the Dodgers, hitting a combined .253 with 26 home runs and 125 RBI. Alvarado was limited to nine appearances last season because of left shoulder inflammation, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. The 25-year-old was added to the Rays' American League Championship Series roster and made two scoreless appearances over 1 2/3 innings. He is 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA and 15 saves over parts of four major-league seasons with the Rays.

Twins sign reliever

The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal. The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Robles, 30, had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn't replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.

SKIING

Gisin beats power duo

Michelle Gisin earned her maiden World Cup win on Tuesday in Semmering, Austria, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women's slalom in nearly 19 years. Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind. Gisin's win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017. "I broke the incredible run of two giants," Gisin said. "It's a perfect day." Vlhova was nearly nine-tenths off the pace in sixth after the first run before improving to fourth. Vlhova had won all five slaloms since Shiffrin last won in Lienz, Austria, one year ago.

FOOTBALL

Roethlisberger to sit out

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to let QB Ben Roethlisberger rest up for the playoffs. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger will not play when the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3) visit rival Cleveland (10-5) in the regular-season finale Sunday. Pittsburgh can finish no worse than third in the AFC and is out of the running for home-field advantage after defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City locked it up last weekend. So rather than put the 38-year-old Roethlisberger at risk, backup Mason Rudolph will return to the scene of the ugly brawl that marred the end of Pittsburgh's previous visit to FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns drilled the Steelers 21-7 on Nov. 14, 2019, a game in which Rudolph threw four interceptions. He and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett got into a fight in the final minutes that ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and hitting Rudolph with it before being taken out by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. The Browns can end their 18-year playoff drought with a victory.

Kupp put on covid-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams, who will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, also could be missing leading receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams announced Tuesday that Kupp had been placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. Rams players had the day off Tuesday and, under NFL protocols, the team cannot divulge whether a player tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact. Goff suffered a broken right thumb in Sunday's 20-9 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks and had surgery Monday. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Kupp has a team-best 92 catches for 974 yards and 3 touchdowns. If he does not play against the Cardinals, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson would start.

Decorated RB declares

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson is forgoing his senior year by declaring for the NFL Draft on Tuesday after a season in which he matched several national records. Patterson announced the decision on his Twitter account five days after Buffalo (6-1) completed its season with a 17-10 win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. The decision does not come as a surprise after Patterson reversed course and elected to not play against Marshall a few days before the game. In six games, the 21-year-old led the nation with 178.7 yards rushing per outing and finished with 1,072 yards. He matched his own school record from 2019 with 19 touchdowns rushing. In Buffalo's regular-season finale against Akron, Patterson matched a major college football record by becoming the 12th player to reach 1,000 yards rushing in just five games. He gained national attention last month after finishing with 409 yards rushing and matching a single-game major college record by scoring eight touchdowns in a 70-41 win at Kent State.