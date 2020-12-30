Sections
Police: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Blytheville teen

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:46 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Blytheville police arrested Lashadrick Dunn Jr., 21, in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quashawn Chandler.

Officers with the Blytheville police department have arrested a man in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old fatally shot on Sunday, police said.

Officers arrested Lashadrick Dunn Jr., 21, at his residence on a warrant for first-degree murder Tuesday morning, according to Captain John Frazier.

Dunn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Mississippi County sheriff’s office, Frazier said.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Cherry Street Sunday morning in reference to a man shot, authorities said.

Quashawn Chandler, 19, of Blytheville, was transported to the emergency room, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Dunn’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in the Blytheville District Court, Frazier said.

