Police: Mother, 5-year-old son found dead in Hot Springs during welfare check

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. ( Richard Rasmussen)
A mother and her 5-year-old son were found dead inside an apartment on Tuesday during a welfare check conducted by the Hot Springs Police Department, police said.
Police responded to 201 Wynn Street at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a welfare check and found two dead at the scene, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
Police have identified the mother as 21-year-old Shaquilla Watts and her son, Zay’vion Watts, 5, as the individuals, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and the deaths are considered homicides, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mark Fallis at (501) 321-6789 ext. 6720.
