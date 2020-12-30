Rachal lifts Tulsa past No. 5 Houston

Baylor guard L.J. Cryer (4) tries to strip the ball from Central Arkansas forward Samson George (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

TOP 25 MEN

TULSA -- Brandon Rachal hit two free throws with a tenth of a second remaining and finished with 22 points as Tulsa topped unbeaten No. 5 Houston 65-64.

After Caleb Mills made a 7-foot floater with six seconds left to give Houston its first lead in the final 13 minutes of the game, Rachal took a pass, drove the length of the court and was fouled by center Brison Gresham at the rim a fraction of a second before time expired. Rachal went to the line and made both free throws.

The victory was Tulsa's first over a top-5 team since winning at UCLA in 1996.

The victory lifted Tulsa to 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference and 5-3 overall. Houston (7-1, 2-1) had won its first seven games handily, the closest being a nine-point victory over Central Florida.

Ahead by one at halftime, Tulsa built a six-point advantage several times in the second half. But the Cougars never lost touch, tying the game at 62-62 on an offensive rebound by Marcus Sasser.

Rey Idowu made one of two free throws to give Tulsa a 63-62 lead before Mills put the Cougars ahead.

Quentin Grimes led the Cougars with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sasser finished with 14 points and Mills 11 for Houston.

Tulsa clawed back from an early 15-7 deficit, tying the game at 15 on consecutive 3-pointers by Curtis Haywood, who entered shooting 20% from long range. Houston pushed its lead back to five points, but another three-pointer by Haywood pulled Tulsa within 24-22.

Tulsa took its first lead at 27-26 on a three-pointer from another unlikely source, Darrien Jackson, whose shot from the left corner was his first 3 of the season on four attempts. A drive by Elijah Joiner bounced four times on the rim before dropping as time expired, giving TU a 31-30 lead at the break.

Houston shot just 38% in the first half, but had nine offensive rebounds and scored nine second-chance points.

The Cougars lead the American Conference in rebounding margin, turnover margin and steals.

In other men's Top 25 games Tuesday, Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State 112-67. Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga (9-0), which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Cameron Gooden scored 20 points, Jacob Nicholds had 11 and Jacob Greene 10 for Dixie State (4-2). ... Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds and No. 9 West Virginia capitalized on its size advantage to beat Northeastern 75-51. Emmitt Matthews added 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-2). Tyson Walker scored 10 points for Northeastern (1-5) and was held seven points below his team-leading average. ... Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa beat Northwestern 87-72. The Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive home game against a ranked opponent. Pete Nance led Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) with a career-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half. ... Kevin McCullar scored 11 points in his season debut coming off an ankle injury and No. 13 Texas Tech cruised to a 79-51 victory over Incarnate Word. Marcus Santos-Silva also had 11 points for the Red Raiders (8-2). Keaston Willis scored 13 points for Incarnate Word (1-4). ... Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76. All-Big Ten guard Geo Baker had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten), while Jacob Young had 13 points and four assists. Purdue (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) punished Rutgers in the paint, led by Trevion Williams' 21 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Thompson added 17 points. ... Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-pointer, as Clemson (7-1, 1-1 ACC) rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67. Scottie Barnes led Florida State (5-2, 1-1) with 14 points. ... Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to an 80-78 victory over Miami. Justyn Mutts added 15 points for Virginia Tech, which made three free throws in the final 37 seconds to hold off the Hurricanes (4-3, 0-2). Isaiah Wong and Matt Cross paced Miami with 16 points apiece.