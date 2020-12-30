State police: Man charged in fatal Independence County hit-and-run

Danny C. Day, 50, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury or death, state police confirmed Wednesday.

A man has been arrested after police said he left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Independence County on Monday night.

Danny C. Day, 50, of Cave City, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, state police confirmed Wednesday.

The crash killed 64-year-old Rita J. Brooks, of Batesville around 8:15 p.m. Monday night, police said. Troopers investigating the crash believe Brooks was moving a trash bin from the edge of the highway near her home when she was fatally struck, according to a news release from state police Tuesday.

Authorities followed a lead that led them to Day's residence Tuesday night, police said.

Day was taken into custody and transported to the Independence County jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bond Wednesday, according to an online roster.