FOOTBALL

Kwon joins ASU staff

Andy Kwon will coach tight ends as the latest member of Butch Jones' staff, Arkansas State University announced Tuesday.

Kwon joins the Red Wolves after three seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at Alabama, overlapping there with Jones from 2018-20. Kwon also worked with new ASU offensive coordinator A.J. Milwee.

In 2017, the 26-year-old served as a graduate assistant at Akron under Milwee, who was then the offensive coordinator for the Zips.

"Andy is an individual that I've had the opportunity to work with the last three years at Alabama," Jones said in a statement. "He not only possesses great football knowledge, but also has the unique ability to foster relationships and build rapport with everyone around him."

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kwon did not play football until his sophomore year at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia. At Georgia Southern, Kwon played in 25 games at center during his junior and senior seasons, earning All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honors as a junior and first-team honors as a senior.

-- Eli Lederman

Bonner commits to Utah State

When former Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner takes his next snap under center, he'll do so once again for Coach Blake Anderson.

Bonner announced his commitment to Utah State on Tuesday morning. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

He finished third in the Sun Belt with 18 touchdown passes this fall and threw for 1,863 yards while splitting quarterback duties with sophomore Layne Hatcher.

-- Eli Lederman

Adams receives another accolade

The Sporting News named Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams to its 2020 All-America second team.

The honor marks the fourth All-American list the senior from Jonesboro has appeared on this year, joining The Associated Press, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Adams, the 2020 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, caught 79 passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final season.

-- Eli Lederman

BASKETBALL

ASU women's series postponed

The Arkansas State women's team saw its Sun Belt Conference opening series against Louisiana-Monroe postponed Tuesday because of covid-19 concerns within the Warhawks program.

The two teams were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday. The Sun Belt Conference said it plans to reschedule the series later in the season with dates to be determined.

Arkansas State now will open Sun Belt play by hosting Texas State for a two-game series Jan. 8-9.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services