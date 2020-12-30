Super Quiz: 30

What war lasted from 1618 to 1648?
Thirty is the minimum age for this elected position in the United States.
What did Judas Iscariot receive for his betrayal of Jesus?
Title of a 1944 war film: "Thirty Seconds Over ----------."
In tennis, when is a score of 30 reached?
Title of a TV series about a group of baby boomers in Philadelphia.
What sarcastic date is used to refer to something that will never happen?
What gemstone is connected to the 30th wedding anniversary?
A 1960s youth movement slogan was "Don't trust anyone -------- ----."
ANSWERS:
The Thirty Years' War
Senator
Thirty pieces of silver
Tokyo
The second point earned by a player
"Thirtysomething"
Feb. 30
Pearl
Over 30
