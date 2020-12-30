Wild flurry lifts North Little Rock to OT win

A big bounce went the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats' way in their 87-83 overtime victory over the Jonesboro Hurricane at Charging Wildcat Gymnasium in North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

North Little Rock (5-0) trailed 72-66 with 22 seconds left in regulation. With 10 seconds left, senior guard Jaden Smith's three-point attempt hit the edge of the rim and bounced straight up above the backboard. It fell through the hoop to cut Jonesboro's lead to 72-69 with 10.8 seconds left.

North Little Rock senior guard D.J. Smith intercepted Jonesboro's ensuing three-quarter court inbound pass and hit a three-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

"There is always luck both ways, and that's just part of it," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said.

"That's the way it works," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said.

North Little Rock never trailed through the four-minute overtime period, but a three-point shot by junior guard Amarion Wilson pulled Jonesboro (4-3) within 83-82 with 16 seconds left.

Free throws by D.J. Smith and 7-0 junior center Kelel Ware helped North Little Rock hold on.

North Little Rock hit seven of its first nine shots and led 17-7 after Ware's layup midway through the first quarter.

Two turnovers and a missed layup on three consecutive North Little Rock possessions helped Jonesboro pull within 21-16, a run aided by senior guard Keyln McBride's three-pointer and a three-point play by junior guard Amarion Wilson.

North Little Rock led 23-18 to start the second quarter, but Jonesboro moved within 33-32 after Wilson's fast-break layup with 2:36 left in the first half.

A three-pointer by sophomore forward Issac Harrell with 24 seconds left in the second quarter gave Jonesboro a 41-39 halftime lead.

Ware led North Little Rock with 29 points. D.J. Smith scored 27, Jaden Smith 13, and senior guard Tracey Steele had 11.

Junior guard Jesse Washington led Jonesboro with 27. McBride scored 18 and Wilson had 12.

North Little Rock led 64-59 with 2:30 left in regulation, but Jonesboro scored the next 11 points and led 70-64 after junior guard Kaven Pointer's layup with 37 seconds left before North Little Rock's frantic finish.

"They're a really good team, a good challenge," Swift said. "We didn't come here to play them close, so we're obviously disappointed. They're a good team, and they found a way tonight, so kudos to them."

Rice said Jonesboro is a difficult opponent.

"Jonesboro can put five guys on the floor that you really have to defend," he said. "When they have five offensive threats, that's really hard to defend."

GIRLS

North Little Rock 52, Jonesboro 44

Senior guard Kalina Foster scored 11 points to lead North Little Rock (6-3) over Jonesboro (6-3).

Senior guard Arin Freeman scored nine points for North Little Rock, and junior forward Destine Duckworth pitched in eight.

Junior guard Ereauna Hardaway scored 19 points to lead Jonesboro.