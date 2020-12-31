A year in pictures: Triumphs, tragedies of 2020 recalled by NWADG staff

Mark Cooper (from left) hugs his wife Tara Cooper, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Robinson Park Apartments in Lowell. Check out nwaonline.com/200412Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) An apartment building at the Robinson Park Apartments caught fire on Saturday afternoon. After fire fighters distinguished the fire, family members discovered that three-year-old child Tanzley Wright who was staying in the apartment before the fire occurred went missing. Family members and neighbors searched the complex. A fire fighter discovered the child in the building and reunited her with the family.

Photo Editor Spencer Tirey asked Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographers to submit the photos they found most compelling of those they captured in 2020. We split them up to run here, in this Thursday's Our Town section, and in Sunday's What's Up! arts and entertainment magazine. It seemed like 2020 required more than the usual reflection.

-- Becca Martin-Brown, Features Editor

Nurse Julie Palmer consoles Luca'Brasi Means, 4, after swabbing his nose to test for covid-19, Friday, April 24, 2020 at a drive-thru testing site at the Mercy Convenient Care in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/200425Daily/ for today‚Äôs photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Javontae Smith (right) of Rogers laughs Thursday, June 4, 2020, as Abel Caudle, 10, of Lowell reacts after the catfish that Abel caught moved as the two tried to remove the fishing hook while fishing at Ward Nail Park in Lowell. Smith, Abel and others fishing at the pond remarked at how well the fish were biting despite the strong wind and heat. Visit nwaonline.com/200605Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Protestors kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the duration of the time that Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer, allegedly knelt on George Floyd's neck before he died. The rally to protest police brutality took place June 7 on the square in downtown Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Chuck Cates of Bentonville rides his penny-farthing†bike, Sunday, December 13, 2020 along 2nd St in downtown Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/201214Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Officers in riot gear disperse tear gas June 1 during a Black Lives Matter protest rally on the square in downtown Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Store owner Greta Allendorf (right) and the store's original owner and founder Harriet Wells work together Friday, June 19, 2020, while dressing mannequins for a Black Lives Matter-themed window display at Cheap Thrills, a vintage clothing and costume store, on East Avenue in downtown Fayetteville. "We can't just put clothing up here right now," Allendorf said. Visit nwaonline.com/200620Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Roy Rom of Fayetteville speaks on the telephone Saturday, May 23, 2020, to members of the Rowing Club of Northwest Arkansas as they surprise him to mark the 70th anniversary of Rom's Yale lightweight rowing team's sweep of rival Harvard at Morningside of Fayetteville. Rom was the lightweight men's coach at Yale in 1950 and became the patriarch and coach of countless rowers after moving to Northwest Arkansas. Visit nwaonline.com/200523Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Marquesha Davis with the University of Arkansas Razorback Women's basketball team steals the ball from Tyaija Coleman during play against Oral Roberts University November 25, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena on the campus of the University in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/201126Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

A dejected Arkansas fan looks on amid the cutouts Sept. 26 during the second half of a football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)