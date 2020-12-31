Arizona Bowl capsule

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) hands off to running back Tyler Nevens (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Arizona Bowl

NO. 22 SAN JOSE (7-0, MOUNTAIN WEST)

VS. BALL STATE (6-1, MID-AMERICAN)

WHERE Tucson, Ariz.

TIME 1 p.m. (CBS)

LINE San Jose State by 10

SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

San Jose State's defense vs. Ball State QB Drew Plitt. The Spartans were 13th in the FBS in scoring defense, allowing 17.9 points per game, and held teams to 227.1 yards passing per game. Plitt threw for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs with 6 INTs this season. He accounted for 15 TDs in Ball State's final three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

San Jose State QB Nick Starkel, who transferred from the University of Arkansas after last season, has thrown for 1,906 yards with 16 TDs and 4 INTs while completing 65.1% of his passes this season. ... San Jose State has won its last four bowl games, the last a 27-16 win over Georgia State in the 2015 Cure Bowl. ... Ball State can win consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time after beating then-No. 23 Buffalo in the MAC title game. ... The Spartans are one of five undefeated FBS schools. ... The Cardinals held Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson, the nation's leader at 205 yards per game, to 47 yards on 18 carries in the MAC title game.