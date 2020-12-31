Armed Forces Bowl capsule

Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II (24) carries the ball during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Armed Forces Bowl

NO. 24 TULSA (6-2, American Athletic)

VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-7, SEC)

WHERE Fort Worth

TIME 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Tulsa by 1

SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

Mississippi State freshman QB Will Rogers vs. Tulsa defense. Rogers took over when Stanford graduate transfer A.J. Costello was injured against No. 1 Alabama. Rogers set a freshman school record in just five starts with 1,828 yards and 220 completions, including a school-record 45 completions in a 31-24 loss to Ole Miss. A Tulsa defense that ranks in the top 30 nationally in several categories will be without AAC defensive player of the year Zaven Collins. The linebacker opted out of the bowl game to declare for the NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Jaxon Player was dominant in a win over Navy in the regular-season finale.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tulsa is 0-2 in the Armed Forces Bowl with losses to Utah (2006) and BYU (2011). ... This is Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach's third bowl game in Texas since he was fired after 10 seasons at Texas Tech in 2009. ... Tulsa's last win over an SEC team was at Florida, 20-10, in 1979. ... Mississippi State is 13-10 in bowl games, including 1-2 in Texas. ... Tulsa has been ranked in The Associated Press poll for six consecutive weeks, the school's longest run since 1945. ... Mississippi State has had 26 first-time starters this season, tied for the most in the FBS.