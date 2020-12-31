British OK trade deal with EU

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks Wednesday in the House of Commons about the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill. “We now seize this moment,” he said after the vote, “to forge a fantastic new relationship with our European neighbors based on free trade and friendly cooperation.” (AP/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

LONDON -- Britain's Parliament voted resoundingly on Wednesday to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the United Kingdom's long and divisive Brexit journey.

With just a day to spare, lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 521-73 in favor of the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU last week.

Brexit enthusiasts in Parliament praised it as a reclamation of independence from the bloc. Pro-Europeans lamented its failure to preserve seamless trade with Britain's biggest economic partner. But the vast majority in the divided Commons agreed that it was better than the alternative of a chaotic rupture with the EU.

Late Wednesday evening, Parliament's upper chamber, the unelected House of Lords, also backed the deal. It will become British law within hours, once it has received the formality of royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc's economic embrace during a transition period that ended at midnight Brussels time, 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

The day before departure, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the hard-won agreement during a brief ceremony in Brussels.

"The agreement that we signed today is the result of months of intense negotiations in which the European Union has displayed an unprecedented level of unity," Michel said. "It is a fair and balanced agreement that fully protects the fundamental interests of the European Union and creates stability and predictability for citizens and companies."

The documents were then flown by Royal Air Force plane to London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson added his signature in a photo opportunity in front of a row of Union Jack flags.

The European Parliament also must sign off on the agreement, but is not expected to get to it for several weeks.

Johnson told legislators that the deal heralded "a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals."

It has been 4½ years since Britain voted 52% to 48% to leave the bloc it had joined in 1973. Brexit started on Jan. 31 of this year, but the real repercussions of that decision have yet to be felt, since the U.K.'s economic relationship with the EU remained unchanged during the 11-month transition period that just ended.

Big changes are coming. The agreement, hammered out after more than nine months of tense negotiations and sealed on Christmas Eve, will ensure Britain and the 27-nation EU can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. That should help protect the $894 billion in annual trade between the two sides, and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on it.

But the end to Britain's membership in the EU's vast single market and customs union will still bring inconvenience and new expense for both individuals and businesses -- from the need for tourists to have travel insurance to the millions of new customs declarations that firms will have to fill out.

Brexit supporters, including Johnson, say any short-term pain will be worth it.

Johnson said the Brexit deal would turn Britain from "a half-hearted, sometimes obstructive member of the EU" into "a friendly neighbor -- the best friend and ally the EU could have."

He said Britain would now "trade and cooperate with our European neighbors on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny."

Some lawmakers grumbled about being given only five hours in Parliament to scrutinize a 1,200-page deal that will mean profound changes for Britain's economy and society. But support among legislators -- most of whom debated and voted from home because of virus restrictions -- was overwhelming, if not always enthusiastic.

Johnson's Conservative Party, which fought for years for the seemingly long-shot goal of taking Britain out of the EU, gave its backing to the deal.

The strongly pro-EU Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party voted against. But the main opposition Labor Party, which had sought a closer relationship with the bloc, said it would vote for the agreement because even a thin deal was better than a chaotic no-deal rupture.

"We have only one day before the end of the transition period, and it's the only deal that we have," said Labor leader Keir Starmer. "It's a basis to build on in the years to come."

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned in 2019 after three years of Brexit acrimony in Parliament, said she would vote for Johnson's agreement. But she said it was worse than the one she had negotiated with the bloc, which lawmakers repeatedly rejected.

European Council President Charles Michel signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

UK chief trade negotiator David Frost looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street, London Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time —- 11 p.m. in London — on Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement during a brief ceremony in Brussels on Wednesday morning then the documents were flown by Royal Air Force plane to London for Johnson to add his signature. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel bump elbows after signing the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel show signed EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal sealed with the United Kingdom. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief ceremony in Brussels (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street as started the debate in Parliament, on his trade deal with the European Union (EU), in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A pro EU protestor stands in parliament square in front of Parliament during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.The European Union's top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

In this screengrab provided by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement. (House of Commons via AP)

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, as lawmakers in London get set to vote on the agreement. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)