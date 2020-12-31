Christmas Wish List: Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, Peace at Home Family Shelter

Northwest Arkansas is blessed with a large number of nonprofit agencies that, together, meet just about every need. These organizations are supported by the generosity of the community.

Continuing today and for the next few weeks -- in keeping with a holiday tradition -- the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will share "wish lists" from local charitable organizations. Even in this unusual holiday season, we hope to give you, our readers, opportunities to play Santa and give something back to those who spend all year giving.

And if you're one of those nonprofits, whether you produce theater, serve those with disabilities, fight for healthier Arkansans or showcase art, let us help your organization spread the word by sending your wish list to ourtown@nwadg.com. Wish lists will continue through Jan. 7 in the Our Town section.

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter

Give a summary of your mission: Our mission -- to provide shelter and support at any hour to all those affected by domestic violence in our community -- is accomplished through our 24/7 crisis hotline, shelter, advocacy and supportive services, housing support, and community education initiatives. Our diversity of programs allows us to meet each family's unique needs as they break the cycle of violence.

Address: Our thrift store is at 1622 S. Eighth St. in Rogers; the location of our shelter is confidential

Website: www.nwaws.org

Contact: Brandy Osmus, (479) 246-0353 or info@nwaws.org

Crisis line: (479) 246-9999

What are some things your organization could use? As for many, 2020 was a challenging year where we had to be flexible and creative to continue providing quality services despite a public health emergency. This was especially critical for us since the bulk of services is rooted in face-face interactions and shared living spaces. Because of this, we are making some changes to update our technology, increasing accessibility and streamlining processes so we can focus on the work to support families in crisis rather than maintaining out-of-date systems. Because of this, our needs include:

• Funding for alternative shelter -- It costs $1,000 to shelter a family for one month in alternative shelter when our physical shelter is at capacity (unique need due to the pandemic).

• Computers/laptops -- New system upgrades are held back by old devices without full functionality. This is a big need to improve internal infrastructure.

• A bonded/licensed company willing to donate services to install signage at the NWA Women's Shelter Thrift Store.

• Air mattresses and pumps -- We have expanded our housing program to quickly assist clients in obtaining new, independent housing; however, finding affordable beds and mattresses is a challenge. Air mattresses allow them to sleep off the floor in the meantime and take up very little storage space.

Peace at Home Family Shelter

What we do: Peace at Home Family Shelter provides shelter, services and support to women, men and children fleeing domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas. Each year, we work with hundreds of survivors of violence in our community as they work to rebuild their lives. Our services include a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, legal services, counseling, support groups and housing assistance.

Address: Donations or correspondence can be sent to P.O. BOX 10946, Fayetteville 72703; the location of our shelter is confidential

Website: Peaceathomeshelter.org

Contact: Teresa Mills, executive director, (479) 444-8310 or contact@peaceathomeshelter.com for general information and questions and jhenderson@peaceathome.com for donations

What are some things your organization could use?

•Hygiene products, such as shampoo, conditioner, body soap, deodorant, baby supplies such as diapers, wipes, pull-ups and bottles.

• Homewares such as cleaning supplies, pots/pans and non-perishable food items. To see a full list of our current needs, please go to peaceathomeshelter.org/needslist.

• We also have a wishlist on Amazon at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CUYCZSJR6HNB?ref_=wl_share

-- Carin Schoppmeyer, cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com