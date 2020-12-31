Clemson OC out for Sugar Bowl

Clemson players celebrate following their 34-10 victory over Notre Dame at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won't go to the Sugar Bowl because of covid-19 protocols.

The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the No. 2 Tigers (10-1) face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) on Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It did not say whether he had tested positive for the virus.

There was no immediate word on whether one person, such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.

Elliott, a former Clemson receiver, has been on Coach Dabo Swinney's staff since 2011. He was co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott from 2015 through last season, when Scott became South Florida's head coach.

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side's executive board and Canadian health officials. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates after the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 during an NFL football game, in Cleveland. The Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who will miss the game on Sunday, Dec. 27, against the New York Jets after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)