Coronavirus takes life of Marion police chief

Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley died Tuesday after a multiweek battle with covid-19.

Kelley tested positive for covid-19 in early December and was admitted to a Memphis hospital for treatment, according to the Marion Police Department. He had planned to retire in February.

Known as a personable and engaging police chief, Kelley joined the Marion Police Department in 1980 after working as a Crittenden County reserve sheriff's deputy, according to a statement posted on the city's Facebook page. Kelley was named Marion's police chief in 2007, becoming only the second chief in the city's history.

"He was a great Police Chief, but a better friend," Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Chief Gary Kelley we all loved you and yes we will miss you brother, but we know you'll be our Angel watching over us."

Marion, a small bedroom community outside of Memphis, grew in the decades that Kelley was on the force.

Woody Wheeless, county judge for Crittenden County, who also serves as Marion's fire chief, worked closely with Kelley. Wheeless described Kelley as a hand's-on police chief who ran his department with a personal touch, often giving nicknames to friends and colleagues.

In Wheeless' case, like so many others, Kelley referred to him as "Bubba," he said.

"He was an old-school guy, a different breed of police officer than what you see today," Wheeless said. "Very community-oriented. You just don't see them like that anymore."

Wheeless said the two developed a close working relationship over the years, each working as chiefs at their respective departments. After he learned that Kelley had been admitted to a hospital and had tested positive for covid-19, Wheeless sent a text message to Kelley encouraging him to "be strong" and to "hang in there."

Like Kelley, Wheeless also spent weeks in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, and Kelley also hoped that his friend would survive the disease.

Wheeless said the pandemic has hit Crittenden County hard, and given the number of people in the community who knew Kelley, news of his death came as a blow.

"When word spread yesterday or came out yesterday about Gary, I mean, it spread like wildfire because everybody knows everybody in this community," Wheeless said. "It's just sad.

"Gary was one of those good guys."