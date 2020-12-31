Covid hospitalizations set new record as 39 die from disease

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew Thursday by 2,708 as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose to a new high for the fourth consecutive day.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 39, to 3,676.

Also on Thursday, the Health Department extended until Feb. 3 a requirement for bars and restaurants that sell alcohol to close at 11 p.m. as a way of limiting the spread of the virus.

The directive, which first took effect on Nov. 20, had been set to expire Sunday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that the increase in cases was "way too high," but he noted that it was smaller than the record 3,204 cases that were added to the state's tallies the previous Thursday, Dec. 24.

Hutchinson said he "spent the last day of 2020 working with our health department team on vaccine distribution."

"We are also working with our incredible hospitals on the best way to cover the increase in hospitalizations," the Republican said. "Be safe this New Year's Eve."

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals jumped by 21, to 1,195, breaking the old record set Wednesday.

Numbers released by the Health Department on Thursday afternoon showed that as of 2 p.m., the patients included 211 who were on ventilators, up from 205 on Wednesday. Thursday's number tied the record of 211 virus patients who the Health Department's online dashboard indicated were on the breathing machines as of Nov. 30.

Later Thursday, however, a Health Department update indicated that the number of patients on ventilators had fallen slightly, to 209.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care units rose Thursday by 11, to 397. That was still below the high of 407 ICU patients reported on the dashboard on Nov. 30.

The cases added to the state's tallies Thursday included 1,837 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests. The other 871 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the pandemic began rose to 225,138. That comprised 186,784 confirmed cases and 38,354 probable ones. Of the total number of cases, 199,247 are considered recovered. More than 200,000 Arkansans are expected to be considered recovered from the coronavirus by the end of the week.

However, the number of cases that were active rose by 336, to 22,189, as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.

