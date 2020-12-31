Elective-abortion bill passes in Argentina

Anti-abortion activists pray during a demonstration against the decriminalization of abortion as lawmakers debate its legalization, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina on Wednesday became the largest nation in Latin America to legalize elective abortion, a move that overcame a last-minute appeal by Pope Francis to his compatriots.

After a marathon 12-hour session, the country's Senate passed the law after midnight by a comfortable 38-to-29 margin just two years after a similar initiative fell short in a cliffhanger vote.

The legislation, which President Alberto Fernandez has vowed to sign into law in the coming days, guarantees abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy and beyond that in cases of rape or when a woman's health is at risk.

"Safe, legal and free abortion is now the law," Fernandez tweeted after the vote, noting that it had been an election pledge.

"Today, we are a better society that expands women's rights and guarantees public health," he added.

While abortion is already allowed in some other parts of Latin America -- such as in Uruguay, Cuba and Mexico City -- its legalization in Argentina is expected to reverberate across the region, where dangerous clandestine procedures remain the norm nearly a half century after abortion rights were guaranteed in the U.S.

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party led a chorus of mostly leftist politicians across the region who celebrated the decision.

"We congratulate Argentina's lawmakers for listening in an exemplary way to the clamor of the people and their attention to the popular will," the executive committee of the National Regeneration Movement said in a statement on social media. "When rights are expanded in Latin America, societies become more just and freer."

Outside the Senate, activists on both sides of the issue gathered, with the bill's mostly female supporters wearing the color green that has characterized their movement.

The crowd of a few thousand burst into cheers and tear-filled hugs as Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who presided over the debate, announced the result, shouting "legal abortion in the hospital!" as the measure was passed.

Emotions ran high ahead of the vote as well.

Just hours before the Senate session began Tuesday, the pope, who is revered throughout his homeland and has good relations with Fernandez's Peronist government, weighed in, tweeting: "The Son of God was born an outcast, in order to tell us that every outcast is a child of God. He came into the world as each child comes into the world, weak and vulnerable, so that we can learn to accept our weaknesses with tender love."

After the vote, the Roman Catholic bishop's conference issued a statement saying the measure "will deepen even further the divisions in our country" and said it lamented that the country's leadership was distant from the dominant anti-abortion sentiment across the nation.

The group Pro-Life Unity said the date would be remembered "as one of the most macabre days in recent history."

A previous abortion bill was voted down by Argentine lawmakers in 2018 by a narrow margin. But this time it was backed by the center-left government, boosted by the so-called piba revolution, from the Argentine slang for "girls."

The generational shift was reflected in the stance taken by Vice President Fernandez de Kirchner. As president between 2007 and 2015, Fernandez de Kirchner opposed legalizing abortion. But she says she was persuaded by her adult daughter to reconsider her position.

Argentina's feminist movement has been demanding legal abortion for more than 30 years and activists say the bill's approval could mark a watershed in Latin America, where the Catholic Church has long dominated. Supporters cite official figures claiming more than 3,000 women have died from clandestine abortions in the country since 1983.

Amnesty International celebrated the vote as "an inspiration for other countries in the region and the world to advance in recognizing access to legal and safe abortion."

The legislation allows health professionals and private medical institutions to opt out of the procedure. But they will be required to refer the woman to another medical center. So-called conscientious objection also cannot be claimed if a pregnant woman's life or health was in danger.

Information for this article was contributed by Yesica Brumec and Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press.

An abortion-rights activist watches live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

An anti-abortion activist reacts as others leave after lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

Anti-abortion activists react after lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

An anti-abortion protester holds up a crucifix as lawmakers debate legalizing abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Argentina’s Senate passed a law legalizing abortion early Wednesday after a marathon 12-hour session, a victory for the women’s movement that has been fighting for the right for decades. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)

Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A catholic priest reacts during a demonstration against the decriminalization of abortion as lawmakers debate its legalization, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)