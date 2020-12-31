ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Annual 'First Day Hikes' to be self-guided

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

First-day hikes

Arkansas State Parks will not have guided hikes this next year, so the annual First Day Hikes event on the "First Weekend," Friday-Sunday will require self-guided walks and hikes. Visitors who log their state park hikes and miles can share their experiences at ArkansasStateParks.com/FirstDayHikes and earn a free sticker for each person in their group. Under covid-19 rules, when the parking lot is full the park will not allow more visitors in; social distancing is encouraged and masks are mandatory. (Be sure to take water for the hike.) A few park locations are closed Friday due to the New Year's Day holiday but will be open Saturday and Sunday. Visit ArkansasStateParks.com.

New year, new art

“An Aged Champion: Ginkgo” by Linda Williams Palmer and “Colony” by Sandra Sell go on display Jan. 1 at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Works by Michael Ashley, Beverly Buys, Donnie Copeland, Mia Hall, Matthew Hasty, Jeri Hillis, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Linda Palmer, Sammy Peters, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Dan Thornhill and Elizabeth Weber will be on display, starting with a 5-9 p.m. Gallery Walk reception Friday at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave. Hot Springs. The exhibit will remain up through Jan. 31. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday- Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com

'Curie' continues

Rebecca Harris (left) plays Marie Curie, with Leontyne Mbele-Mbong as her close friend Hertha Ayrton in "The Half Life off Marie Curie," streaming through Jan. 17 from Fayetteville-based TheatreSquared. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wesley Hitt)

Fayetteville company TheatreSquared has extended the "run" of its production of "The Half-Life of Marie Curie" by Lauren Gunderson, which will continue to stream nationwide through Jan. 17. Rebecca Harris plays Curie, with Leontyne Mbele-Mbong as scientist and suffragist Hertha Ayrton. Tickets are $20. Call (479) 777-7777 or visit theatre2.org.

Season rescheduled

Ani DiFranco's March 13 performance at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College will be rescheduled for sometime in fall 2021 or spring 2022. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Anthony Mulcahy)

Citing the state's worsening pandemic, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has rescheduled its 2020-21 CHARTS Live season programming to fall 2021 and spring 2022. All performances will be in the The Center for Humanities and Arts on the college's Main Campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

One event, "Minnijean Brown and Spirit Tawfiq: A Legacy of Resistance: An Intergenerational Conversation About Activism," set for Feb. 4, will convert to a free virtual event. Additional information on how to access it is forthcoming.

The rest of the season, with previously scheduled dates:

◼️ Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery (Jan. 6)

◼️ "Broadway's Next Hit Musical" (Jan. 30)

◼️ Bobby McFerrin (Feb. 10)

◼️ Asleep at the Wheel (Feb. 12),

◼️ Ani DiFranco (March 13)

◼️ Larkin Poe (March 18)

◼️ Lea Salonga (April 14)

◼️ "Potted Potter" (April 27)

◼️ John Mayall and Walter Trout (May 6)

Dates for the rescheduled shows will depend on artists' routing and are currently being negotiated. Previously bought tickets will be honored; refunds are available upon request. Call (501) 812-2831, email kleftwich@uaptc.edu or visit uaptc.edu/charts.

Preservation grants

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is accepting applications for 2021 Historic Preservation Restoration Grants, Tuesday-March 5, via bit.ly/3mGkHzc. There are three categories of grants, financed through proceeds from the state Real Estate Transfer Tax and/or federal funds received from the National Park Service, provide assistance to those seeking to preserve the state's historic structures:

◼️ Grants of up to $10,000 for properties on the Arkansas Register of Historic Place and/or identified as a noncontributing structure in a National Register District

◼️ Grants of $10,000 or more for properties listed on the National Register and/or owned by a nonprofit or municipality

◼️ Grants of $5,000-$9,999 for National Register-listed cemeteries with proposed restoration projects.

Call (501) 324-9883 or visit arkansaspreservation.com.