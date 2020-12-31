Four Razorbacks on their way out

FAYETTEVILLE — The abrupt end to the Arkansas Razorbacks’ football season Tuesday led to a flurry of personnel news Wednesday for Coach Sam Pittman’s roster.

Defensive linemen Jonathan Marshall and Xavier Kelly announced they were declaring for the NFL Draft rather than return for another senior season at the University of Arkansas as allowed by the NCAA due to the corona-virus pandemic.

Additionally, senior quarterback Jack Lindsey and junior safety Myles Mason both entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Marshall, a defensive captain and one of the strongest Razorbacks since he arrived from Shepherd, Texas, in 2016, had a big final season. The 6-3, 317-pounder started all 10 games and racked up 35 tackles to rank seventh on the team, and added 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Midway through the season, Coach Sam Pittman said Marshall — who played virtually every snap of the Razorbacks’ 27-24 loss to LSU as six defensive line teammates were out — had played his way into consideration for the NFL Draft.

In an Instagram post, Marshall thanked God and Arkansas fans, then wrote, “I am grateful for Coach Pittman and Coach LeBlanc and the rest of the Razorback staff for coming in and turning this program around. I will forever be grateful for their instruction, guidance, and friendships.

“With that being said, after talking with my family I have decided to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL. I am a proud graduate of the University of Arkansas and will forever be Calling the Hogs. Forever a Hog!”

Kelly, a graduate transfer from Clemson, did not make a huge impact in his lone season with the Razorbacks, totaling 8 tackles, 1 sack and 2 hurries while making one start.

Mason ranked eighth on the team with 33 tackles while making four starts after returning from an early season injury. The decision by the 6-2, 204-pounder from Trussville, Ala., to enter the transfer portal was first reported by AL.com.

Lindsey, a Springdale High graduate and legacy Razorback as the son of Lindy Lindsey and grandson of Jim Lindsey, announced his decision with a Twitter post in which he wrote he was “truly blessed to have played Football at my Dream school for 5 seasons with 4 different head coaches.”

Lindsey was the primary holder all of 2019 and most of 2020. His biggest moment this season came on a 20-yard run on a fake field goal to set up a touchdown in the second quarter at Missouri.

He rushed for 100 yards on eight career carries, most of it as a quarterback in games against LSU and Missouri in 2019 when he made his lone career start. He completed 13 of 30 passes for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career.

Xavier Kelly

Jack Lindsey