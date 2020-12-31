Junior high Lady Bulldogs have moment in spotlight

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Lady Bulldog Sunshine Thor puts up a layup during the fourth quarter of the Decatur-Art Academy Junior High girls basketball contest in Decatur Dec. 18. The Junior high team won its game 29-18 over the Lady Diamonds.

DECATUR — With the Decatur Lady Bulldogs varsity down due to covid-19 concerns, it was the junior high girls’ time to shine at home in Peterson Gym in Decatur Dec. 18, taking on the Arts Academy of Arkansas Lady Diamonds.

Arts Academy jumped out to an early lead in the first six minutes, outscoring Decatur, 7-4, to take a three-point advantage into the next quarter.

The second quarter belonged to the Lady Bulldogs’ junior high. The defense held the Lady Diamonds to a single point while hitting seven points to take over the lead by three at the break.

Arts Academy tried to get back into the contest in the second half but the Lady Bulldog junior high team simply outscored the Lady Diamonds to take a 29-18 win before a home crowd.

Priya James led the offensive effort with nine points, followed by Sydney Brooks with seven points, Sherlin Giron with five, Sunshine Thor with four, California Harrington and Shylee Morales each with two.

In an earlier contest, in St. Paul on Dec. 17, the junior high Lady Bulldogs were defeated by St. Paul by 10 points.