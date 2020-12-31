Lady Lions open SWAC after loss

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team suffered a 107-64 loss at Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in the final nonconference game for the Lady Lions.

Tyler Pyburn and Kaila Walker each scored 13 points for UAPB, as Walker scored in double figures for the fifth straight game while also adding four assists and four steals. Khadijah Brown added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Joyce Kennerson also added 11 points with seven rebounds.

After a slow start in the first quarter, UAPB went toe to toe with the Sooners, outscoring OU by one point over the final seven minutes of the period.

However, the Sooners outscored the Golden Lions 25-8 in the second quarter to break the game open.

UAPB opens SWAC play Saturday in a 5 p.m. doubleheader with the Golden Lion men against Mississippi Valley State in the H.O. Clemmons Arena. The UAPB Sports Network broadcast begins at 4:45 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, and listen and watch live at uapblionsroar.com/live or on the free UAPB Athletics App.