Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Lions open SWAC after loss

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team suffered a 107-64 loss at Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center in the final nonconference game for the Lady Lions.

Tyler Pyburn and Kaila Walker each scored 13 points for UAPB, as Walker scored in double figures for the fifth straight game while also adding four assists and four steals. Khadijah Brown added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Joyce Kennerson also added 11 points with seven rebounds.

After a slow start in the first quarter, UAPB went toe to toe with the Sooners, outscoring OU by one point over the final seven minutes of the period.

However, the Sooners outscored the Golden Lions 25-8 in the second quarter to break the game open.

UAPB opens SWAC play Saturday in a 5 p.m. doubleheader with the Golden Lion men against Mississippi Valley State in the H.O. Clemmons Arena. The UAPB Sports Network broadcast begins at 4:45 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, and listen and watch live at uapblionsroar.com/live or on the free UAPB Athletics App.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT