Liberty Bowl capsule

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Army coach Jeff Monken watches the team play Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Point, N.Y. Army, which faces West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, has gotten a lot of attention and support after nearly being left out of the bowl season when opt-outs left Independence Bowl officials with no opponent for the Black Knights, forcing a cancellation. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Liberty Bowl

WEST VIRGINIA (5-4, Big 12)

VS. ARMY (9-2, Independent)

WHERE Memphis

TIME 3 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE West Virginia by 61/2

SERIES Army leads 2-1.

KEY MATCHUP

The Army triple option against the West Virginia defense. The Black Knights are averaging 281.3 yards per game rushing to rank fourth nationally and have scored 33 touchdowns on the ground, two behind national co-leaders Alabama and North Carolina. The Mountaineers rank 24th nationally against the run, allowing 126.2 yards per game and 8 rushing TDs this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the ninth bowl in Army's history and fourth with Coach Jeff Monken. The Black Knights have won four consecutive bowl games. ... This is Army's first berth in the Liberty Bowl and third for West Virginia. ... The Mountaineers have played in a bowl 17 of the past 19 years and are 15-22 all-time, including 0-2 at the Liberty Bowl. The Mountaineers played Utah in the 1964 Liberty Bowl at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the first college bowl game played indoors. The Mountaineers also played Texas A&M in the 2014 Liberty Bowl. ... Army beat Duke 21-16 at Michie Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017, to complete an undefeated season at home. It was Army's last win over a Power 5 team. ... The Black Knights have seven players with over 230 yards rushing. ... Army is second nationally in total yards allowed, giving up 271.1 yards per game and second in scoring defense with an average of 14 points per game. ... West Virginia ranks fifth in total defense, giving up 297.2 yards per game.