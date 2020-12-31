Arkansas man killed after vehicle rolled over him during repair, troopers say

A Lockesburg man was killed on a private drive on Wednesday afternoon in Texarkana while trying to repair his Freightliner, troopers said.

Torey L. Piggee, 44, was attempting to fix the vehicle at 6340 East Street when the commercial vehicle rolled over him, according to a state police preliminary report.

Troopers said it was raining at the time of the incident.

At least 611 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to a preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety.