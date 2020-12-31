Pandemic-aid loans deadline ends today

Today is the last day for small businesses and farmers to apply for federal pandemic support through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The program, administered by the Small Business Administration, offers loans of up to $125,000 for businesses and nonprofit organizations suffering temporary revenue losses caused by the coronavirus.

Loan funds can be used for working capital and normal operating expenses, and carry interest rates of 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. Payments can be deferred for one year, though interest does accrue over that time.

For loans over $25,000, the Small Business Administration uses a general security agreement designating business assets as collateral. The loans are not forgivable and can be paid out over 30 years. There is no penalty for prepayment.

Through the end of November, the agency has made more than 21,000 disaster loans in Arkansas valued at more than $1 billion.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday delayed the termination of the Main Street Lending Program to Jan. 8, from today, in order to finish processing loans submitted by a Dec. 14 deadline, The Associated Press reported.

The Treasury Department in November ordered the Fed to close the Main Street program and some other emergency pandemic lending programs by today.

The program was designed to provide as much as $600 billion in credit to midsized U.S. companies damaged by covid-19.

-- Andrew Moreau

Prison term upheld in fake Legos case

BEIJING -- A court in China has upheld a six-year prison sentence for a Chinese entrepreneur who made unlicensed copies of Lego toy blocks valued at $46 million.

The Higher People's Court in Shanghai also upheld a $14 million fine imposed on the entrepreneur, identified only by his surname, Li, according to a court announcement.

The appeals court also upheld sentences ranging from 3 to 4½ years for eight other defendants.

Starting in 2015, Li and the other defendants set up a factory that made copies of Lego bricks and toys, and sold them under the brand name Leping, the court said.

The Shanghai court concluded that the offense was an "especially serious" violation of copyright law and rejected their appeal.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up at close of trading

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 483.70, up 3.0.

"Equities closed modestly higher with smaller capitalization stocks outperforming on light volume as investors cheered the United Kingdom approval of another coronavirus vaccine," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.