NLR gets up from Mills' shots

Mills startled North Little Rock with frenetic energy and pinpoint shooting in the first quarter Wednesday night at Charging Wildcats Arena.

The Comets' effort never wavered, but their shooting cooled, foul trouble mounted, and North Little Rock rallied for an 82-76 nonconference victory.

Nothing that happened was a surprise to North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice.

He said he knows what to expect when facing a Raymond Cooper-coached team, and it's exactly what the Charging Wildcats (6-0) needed with 6A-Central play scheduled to begin Tuesday against Little Rock Central.

"Coach Cooper's teams play as hard or harder than anybody we face," Rice said. "So it was really good to get down, face some adversity.

"It was fun. Did our kids respond very good to it at first? Nah. But we found our composure and fought back."

Mills (4-2) led 26-16 after one quarter, led by rim-rattling forward Jakari Livingston, who scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter and helped the Comets build a 36-23 lead midway through the second period.

Livingston finished the game with five dunks, but foul trouble and North Little Rock defenders managed to slow him down just enough.

The Charging Wildcats, behind Kelon Jackson's 11 first-half points, closed the gap to 37-36 at halftime, and forged ahead 57-53 entering the fourth quarter.

"As much energy as they were exerting at the beginning of the game," Rice said, "we knew it was going to slow down some."

Cooper said he knew the Comets could not keep scoring at the rate they established in the first quarter.

"We weren't expecting to score 108," he said.

Rice took his big men -- 6-11 Kelel Ware and 6-7 Ubong Etim -- out of the game in the second quarter when the breakneck pace rendered them ineffective.

"We were spacing and attacking," Cooper said. "We were getting drives to the basket, and it was opening up threes. And then he went small. That calmed us down."

Point guard D.J. Smith took over in the final quarter, scoring 15 of his team-high 25 points, including 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Smith finished with four two-point baskets and went 17 of 20 from the line after going 9 for 9 on free throws in Tuesday's overtime victory against Jonesboro.

"D.J. Smith is one of the most underrated guards in the state," Cooper said. "He's solid. He runs the team. He shoots shots. We did a lot to try to contain him, but down the stretch, they put the ball in his hands, and you can't get the ball from him. You've got to foul him. And then he makes free throws.

"It's great for a coach to have a point guard that is a closer."

Effective as Smith was, Mills cut a 10-point deficit to 78-75 with 1:27 to play.

North Little Rock had the ball, and Mills thought it had forced a shot-clock violation when the ball ended up in Ware's hands as the buzzer sounded.

Instead of Mills getting a chance at a game-tying possession, Livingston was called for his fifth foul, Ware made both of his free throws, and the Charging Wildcats were back in command.

"Our defense played a great possession, we needed a stop, and I thought when the shot clock went off it was a violation," Cooper said, "and it was a huge deal. That fifth foul was the biggest part of it."

Rice said it was important to get Ware, who scored 29 points Tuesday night against Jonesboro, involved in the fourth quarter.

"On the offensive end, he's got to be the biggest advantage," Rice said.

It was Ware who helped get Mills' two tallest players, Livingston and Joseph Bell, in foul trouble.

"You've got to give them credit," Cooper said of the Charging Wildcats. "They kept coming and made it tough on us."

Wednesday’s scores

BOYS

Dardanelle 53, Alma 52

Bentonville West 70, Siloam Springs 60

Booneville 64, Cedarville 60

Dierks 65, Murfreesboro 41

Greene County Tech 62, Manila 44

Jessieville 65, Malvern 55

Lake Hamilton 82, Kirby 54

Little Rock Central 71, Hot Springs 66, OT

Little Rock Southwest 53, Harding Academy 31

Marianna 93, Dermott 45

Monticello 79, Dumas 75

Pleasant Grove, Texas 88, Ashdown 41

Sheridan 77, Heber Springs 31

Smackover 57, Parkers Chapel 30

Springdale Har-Ber 60, Pottsville 36

Sylvan Hills 76, Nashville 29

The New School 67, Horatio 30

Valley Springs 61, Lead Hill 43

GIRLS

Alma 43, Dardanelle 27

Bergman 78, Bigelow 59

Bismarck 44, Poyen 34

Booneville 56, Cedarville 43

Dermott 52, Marianna 12

Drew Central 48, Hamburg 45

Elkins 58, Lavaca 17

Fort Smith Northside 63, Shiloh Christian 44

Jessieville 43, Malvern 35

Lake Hamilton 65, Star City 51

Little Rock Southwest 49, Harding Academy 38

Melbourne 63, Marion 47

Morrilton 56, Beebe 38

Nashville 46, Sylvan Hills 43

Paragould 34, Brookland 31

Rogers 44, Siloam Springs 36

Sheridan 51, Heber Springs 45

Springdale Har-Ber 68, Pottsville 33

Trumann 39, Highland 35

Valley Springs 70, Lead Hill 35