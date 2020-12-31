Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:01 a.m.
Rogers

• James Buchanan Jr., 43, of 205 Lake Street in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering, battery and aggravated assault. Buchanan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Matthew Acuff, 33, of 209 W. Eliff St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Matthew was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brittney Self, 31, of 2209 W. Granite St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Self was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Juan Perez, 27, of Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Perez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Chase Fisher, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

