FOOTBALL

Chadwell named top coach

Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising 11-1 season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana's Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama's Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42). Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988, and the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the Power 5 leagues. UCF's Scott Frost was AP coach of the year in 2017, and Gary Patterson won the first of his two AP awards with TCU in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were competing in the Mountain West. The 43-year-old Chadwell directed a breakout season for No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-1) in his third year leading the program. The Chanticleers were picked last in the Sun Belt's East Division after finishing 5-7 (2-6) last year. On Tuesday, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was selected as the AP college football player of the year.

South Carolina QB leaving

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is transferring after two up-and-down seasons with the Gamecocks. Hilinski is the younger brother of Tyler Hilinski, the former Washington State quarterback who killed himself in January 2018. Hilinski said on social media Wednesday that leaving is the hardest decision he's had to make, but he entered the NCAA transfer portal to play elsewhere "and fulfill the promise I made to myself and my brother." Hilinski played almost immediately as a freshman, pressed into action when South Carolina starter Jake Bentley was lost to a season-ending injury in the opening game. Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as South Carolina finished 4-8.

Iowa DT declares for draft

All-America defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon of Iowa announced he'll declare for the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season. Nixon made the announcement on social media Wednesday, and the athletic department confirmed his decision. Nixon was a first-team Associated Press All-American and the AP Big Ten defensive player of the year. Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5 1/2) and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

Vikings' Cook to miss finale

Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week due to the death of his father. Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia. The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit, with both teams eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so the best season of Cook's four-year career is over. He was picked for a second consecutive Pro Bowl, with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 14 games.

HORSE RACING

Tiz the Law retired

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law has been retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt's front leg. Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable tweeted Wednesday: "We are beyond grateful for the time we had with him." The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year. But a series of X-rays revealed "severe" bone bruising to the bottom of the front leg bone. "When that happens, you can't continue to train and race a horse without significant threat of a catastrophic breakdown," the stable tweeted. Tiz the Law had six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $2,735,300, according to Equibase. He retired on the same day his trainer, Barclay Tagg, turned 83. Tiz the Law was ridden by Manny Franco. Tiz the Law finished sixth in what turned out to be his final start in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland in November. He finished second behind Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

BASEBALL

White Sox, Engel reach deal

The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel agreed Wednesday to a $1.375 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI last season. He recorded the final out of Lucas Giolito's no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25 when he extended on the run to catch Erik Gonzalez's slicing drive toward the right-field line.

HOCKEY

Coyotes sign Brassard

The Arizona Coyotes have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. The 33-year-old Brassard had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 games with the New York Islanders in 2019-20. Brassard has six 40-point seasons during his 13-year NHL career, including a career-high 60 with the New York Rangers in 2014-15. He had a career-high 27 goals with the Rangers a year later.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell hugs his wife, Solmaz, after the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Conway, S.C. Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising near-perfect season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana’s Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Indiana head coach Tom Allen looks toward his players on the sideline during a break in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Allen is coach of the year on the Associated Press All-Big Ten football team. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)