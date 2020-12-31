Little Rock police search for vehicle involved in fatal November hit-and-run

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in November, police said.

Officer are looking for a dark gray Chevrolet Impala estimated to be a 2000 to 2005 model, according to a news release from police.

On November 13, the vehicle struck and killed Michael Gildemeister in the area of 1400 S. University Ave., the release states.

The vehicle was traveling south when it struck Gildemeister with the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said.

Police say damage would be seen on the driver’s side of the fender and windshield area.