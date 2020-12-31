Pulaski County extends covid-19 executive order

FILE — The Pulaski County government office in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)
The county judge of Pulaski County has extended the executive order restricting public access to county buildings through Feb. 28.
County Judge Barry Hyde's order was originally two separate executive orders. A March 13 order restricted public access to Pulaski County buildings, and another order on March 16 directed county departments to adopt protective measures to prevent the spread of covid-19.
These orders were combined on March 27 and extended to April 17, after which it was extended three more times until it was set to expire on Jan. 4.
The order also directs Pulaski County courts to begin scheduling alternative spaces to hold jury trials and jury selection through the comptroller's office.
