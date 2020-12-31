Rain soaks the state, potential flooding a concern

The Arkansas Capitol dome is reflected in a rain puddle in this September 2010 file photo.

A storm front that moved into the state on Tuesday will make its way out of Arkansas on Friday, after soaking some parts of southwest Arkansas with as much as 6 inches of rainfall, said Tabitha Clarke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

While that rainfall took place over several days, Clarke said it was southeast Arkansas that got the biggest deluge over a 24-hour period.

Rohwer in Desha County got 4.26 inches over a 24-hour period ending Thursday, she said. Lincoln County got 3.36 inches, and Monticello got 3.5 inches. Clarke said southeast Arkansas could get another one-half to 1 inches of rain Thursday night.

A second system was pushing the storm out of the state on Thursday, but that system could soak southwest Arkansas with another 2 inches of rain on the way, said Clarke. That could cause flash flooding.

A flash flood watch was expanded Thursday to include all of southern and central Arkansas. It will be in effect through Thursday night.

Minor river flooding will likely affect the Ouachita, lower White, Cache, and lower Black river basins through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

All the rain has left Arkansas saturated, said Clarke.

In addition to flash floods, a hazardous weather outlook on Thursday said ice could be a problem in some higher terrain of the Ozark Mountains on Thursday night. Ice accumulations were expected to be less than a quarter of an inch.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said in a briefing Thursday that “the most impactful winter weather” would be confined to Madison and Carroll counties, but that other parts of Northwest Arkansas could have some icing on roadways.

Clarke said the ice would probably melt early Friday.

Some parts of the Ozark Mountains could have snow over the weekend, according to the extended forecast.

