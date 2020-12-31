Show of strength

Arkansas guard JD Notae (left) puts up a shot in front of Auburn guard Justin Powell on Wednesday during the Razorbacks’ 97-85 victory over the Tigers in Auburn, Ala. Notae finished with 21 points. (Photo courtesy Auburn athletics)

The University of Arkansas basketball team was unbeaten going into Wednesday night's SEC opener at Auburn, but also untested when it came to strength of schedule.

All of the Razorbacks' first eight victories had come at Walton Arena against teams from midmajor conferences.

For those who had questions about how the Razorbacks would play on the road and against another Power 5 conference team, Arkansas provided some answers by pulling away in the final minutes to beat the Tigers 97-85 at Auburn Arena.

"Tonight was a good statement for people that think we haven't played very many good teams," Arkansas sophomore center Connor Vanover said. "Tonight was a good example of what we can do being able to go on the road to start SEC play."

Junior guard Desi Sills led the Razorbacks (9-0, 1-0 SEC) with a career-high 23 points and also had six rebounds.

"I just feel like we came in as the underdog," Sills said. "I know we haven't played the best competition or nothing like that, but tonight we had to play for something to show why Arkansas is one of the best teams in the conference."

Coach Eric Musselman was impressed his team led for 38:33.

"It's just one game, but it is a road game," Musselman said. "It is conference play.

"A lot of people talked about this is our first challenge. How would we respond? I thought we did a phenomenal job as a team."

Musselman, in his second season at Arkansas, said beating Auburn took on added significance because the Razorbacks play No. 12 Missouri on Saturday in Walton Arena and at No. 7 Tennessee next week.

"Since I've been at Arkansas, for a regular-season game, I thought this was by far the most important game that I have been a part of with this team," Musselman said. "Knowing [Tennessee] is in the top 10 and [Missouri] is just outside the top 10.

"So for this early in the year, it's about as must-win as you could be staring at who's on the schedule."

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, a sophomore from Little Rock Parkview, hit two free throws to tie the score 74-74 with 7:30 left.

The Razorbacks then went on a 10-0 run over a 3:38 span -- including a dunk and two free throws by Vanover, two free throws each by freshman guard Moses Moody and Sills, and a jump shot by freshman guard Davonte Davis -- to move ahead 84-74 with 3:23 left.

"Defensively we got a couple of loose balls, a couple steals, we defensive rebounded pretty well," Musselman said. "I think our defense picked up for sure, and we got some easy baskets, too, through defensive deflections."

Auburn (6-3, 0-1) had four of its 19 turnovers during the Razorbacks' decisive run.

"You score 85 points, you shoot 52% for the game, 52% from three, you make 15 threes, that's a game you should win," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said while reciting his team's stats. "Unless you give up 97, unless you turn the ball over 19 times, unless you have a hard time ending possessions."

Arkansas junior guard JD Notae scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.

"I thought JD, he was great," Musselman said. "He stunk in the first half. I don't know what he was doing or what he was thinking or who he was passing to -- whether it was our guys or their guys. He was discombobulated.

"He's like a home run hitter. He's going to strike out or hit a grand slam. That's kind of what he is right now, but I love him."

Vanover, averaging 8.6 points, scored 17 to help pick up the slack when senior forward Justin Smith missed the final 27 minutes after injuring his right ankle.

"Connor was awesome," Musselman said. "He was our third-leading scorer in just 26 minutes of play, and he did it without the three ball. He was 1 of 6 from three. He did a really good job of going 6 of 6 from the foul line. He had three offensive rebounds, a blocked shot.

"I thought he was really, really, really good for us around the rim. I thought he did a phenomenal job at pick and rolls. He was up on his pick and rolls in his coverage and you know he's a stabilizing force in the huddles. He's a guy who communicates the right message to his teammates and guys love playing with him."

Sills said Vanover had the kind of strong all-around game the Razorbacks need from him.

"I feel like he did a wonderful job tonight," Sills said. "If he keeps that up, he's going to be one of the best bigs in the SEC."

Moody scored 16 points and senior guard Jalen Tate had 12 for the Razorbacks.

Sophomore guard Jamal Johnson led the Tigers with 21 points and Flanigan added 19.

"They played fast," Johnson said of the Razorbacks. "They had a great scheme."

Auburn hit 15 of 29 three-pointers compared to Arkansas' 9 of 28, but the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 36-20 on points in the paint, 27-11 on points off turnovers and were 24 of 31 on free throws.

"Arkansas is fast and quick, and we just couldn't keep them in front -- whether it be man or zone," Pearl said. "We did not do a very good job with our individual defense, and obviously struggled to turn them over."

Arkansas had 10 turnovers and 13 steals -- 4 by Notae, and 2 each by Moody, Sills and Tate.

"We have a lot to correct before our next game on defending the threes," Musselman said. "But in the huddles we felt like we were going to win. There was no panic."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 9-0, 1-0 SEC; Auburn 6-3, 0-1

STARS Arkansas junior guards Desi Sills (23 points, 6 rebounds) and JD Notae (21 points, 4 steals), and sophomore center Connor Vanover (17 points)

KEY STAT Arkansas forced 19 turnovers, including 13 steals.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays Missouri at 11 a.m. at Walton Arena.

