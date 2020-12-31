Sooners get going early, rout Gators

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (left) keeps the ball for a long gain as Florida defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson (16) attempts to make the stop in the second half of the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Rattler threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Oklahoma won 55-20. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards, and No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 7 and SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.

Back in the same NFL stadium where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title, the Sooners (9-2) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first seven minutes. The 55 points were their most ever in a bowl game, while piling up a Cotton Bowl-record 684 total yards.

Rattler threw a 27-yard TD pass to fellow freshman Marvin Mims on the game's opening drive, and Florida's first possession ended with Tre Norwood's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. That was the first of three picks thrown by Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask in the first quarter, after only five all season.

Oklahoma played in its sixth consecutive New Year's Six bowl game, but the last three seasons had lost College Football Playoff semifinal games while giving up an average of 54 points to different SEC teams.

The Sooners finished this season with an eight-game winning streak. They had started 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998, effectively knocking them out of playoff contention by mid-October.

These Gators (8-4) were much different than the team that just 11 days earlier fell 52-46 to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game, and had averaged nearly 42 points a game.

Trask played presumably his final college game, but didn't have his top four pass-catchers, and didn't play after the opening drive of the second half when the Gators were already down 31-13.

AP All-American tight end Kyle Pitts and two others receivers opted out to start preparing for their pro futures, and sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland tested positive for covid-19. They were among 17 players who Florida said were unavailable.

Dual-threat sophomore QB Emory Jones had a 1-yard keeper for Florida's first touchdown midway through the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 88-yard drive when both he and Trask took snaps.

Trask finished 16 of 28 for 158 yards, while Jones was 8 of 16 for 86 yards -- with 12 players catching passes.

Rattler was the fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons to lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title, the first who began his career in the program rather than coming in as a transfer. He was 14-of-23 passing for 247 yards and ran for 40 yards.

Florida cut its deficit to 17-13 late in the first half before Theo Wease caught a pass on a short crossing route, then cut back inside behind some downfield blockers for a 36-yard TD. Rattler then got his rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half.

Stevenson had a 15-yard TD run in the third quarter when at least six different defenders got their hands on him has he shuffled and twisted toward the end zone.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

WISCONSIN 42,

WAKE FOREST 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Wisconsin Badgers captured the Duke's Mayo Bowl and the trophy that came along with it.

And then they broke it.

While dancing around to celebrate his team's 42-28 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday, quarterback Graham Mertz dropped the football-shaped piece of Lenox crystal, leaving it shattered on the floor of the locker room after it fell off its base.

"We just wanted everybody to have a piece of that trophy," Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst joked.

Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions, all by different players, into 21 points to turn a close game into a comfortable victory the Demon Deacons. Five players scored touchdowns for the Badgers.

Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for 130 yards and ran for two short TDs as Wisconsin (4-3) finished a rocky 2020 season on a high note.

"Yeah, I dropped it," Mertz said sheepishly about the trophy. "That's on me. It happened."

With the game tied at 21-21 late in the third quarter, Noah Burks intercepted Wake Forest's Sam Hartman on a pass in the flat when the intended receiver failed to turn his head around. Burks returned the ball 41 yards to set up a 14-yard scoring strike from Mertz to Mason Stokke on a wheel route, giving the Badgers their first lead.

Hartman, who had thrown only one interception all season, was picked off on the next three possessions as well.

Scott Nelson had a 60-yard interception return and Collin Wilder returned a pick 72 yards to set up short TD runs that gave the Badgers a 42-21 lead, resulting in Hartman getting benched. Jack Sanborn had 11 tackles and an interception and was named MVP of the game.

"It felt like one led to the other," Sanborn said. "After three picks, we said, 'Collin you have to get one' -- and then Collin went and got one."

Sanborn said the Badgers picked up on some of Hartman's tendencies.

"Throughout the game, similar concepts coming up," Sanborn said. "We kind of knew where he wanted to throw the ball. He was making throws early in the game. But we got a tell on where he wanted to go with the ball."

Hartman finished 20-of-37 passing for 318 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

"All of a sudden the dam opened the floodgates and wow, I never thought we would lose a game like that," Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson said.

Wake Forest (4-5) outgained Wisconsin 518-266 on offense, but the Badgers had 176 return yards off interceptions.

Hartman threw three touchdown passes to Jacquarii Roberson to give the Demon Deacons a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter against the nation's No. 1-ranked defense.

Wake Forest linebacker Nick Andersen, left, breaks up a pass meant for Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, right, during the first quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown as Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, right, falls to the turf during the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest defenders converges on Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, left, during the second quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, center, fights his way to the goal line for a touchdown as a Wisconsin defender attempts to make the tackle during the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)