ASU's Adams honored again
Arkansas State University wide receiver Jonathan Adams made his fifth appearance on a 2020 All-America team Wednesday, earning second-team honors from the Football Writers Association of America.
Adams becomes the second player in school history to be given the honor by the FWAA, joining former offensive lineman and 1975 first-team selection Ken Jones.
Adams also has garnered second-team All-America recognition from the Sporting News, Associated Press and CBS Sports. He was an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
