A man stands in front of a collapsed house Wednesday in Majska Poljana, Croatia, after a series of tremors, a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake. (AP)

Aftershocks rattle displaced Croatians

PETRINJA, Croatia -- Aftershocks jolted central Croatia on Wednesday, a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins.

Authorities warned that the coronavirus could spread in crowded shelters. Many people are in tents, their cars or military barracks.

The strongest, 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded near the heavily damaged town of Petrinja, about 25 miles southeast of the capital, Zagreb.

Villagers said they received blankets, food and other aid but don't know what they will do next. Rain that fell overnight turned the dust from the rubble into mud, adding to the hardship.

"We can't say 'Good morning,' It is not good," Petrinja Mayor Darinko Dumbovic told Croatian radio. "We had the third and fourth tremors this morning, short ones but strong. What hasn't fallen off before is falling now from the ruins of Petrinja."

Pope Francis prayed for the victims. At the end of his weekly audience, he said: "I particularly pray for those who died and for their families."

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the government will declare Saturday a day of national mourning.

Syria bus ambushes said to kill dozens

DAMASCUS, Syria -- An attack on a passenger bus Wednesday in southern Syria killed 28 civilians and injured others, according to the Syrian state news agency.

The Syrian Arab News Agency didn't say how the attack was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus traveling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir el-Zour province.

The bus was traveling between the central Homs province and Deir el-Zour to the east. The report offered no further details.

The area was once controlled by Islamic State militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria, are still active in the desert and rural areas of eastern and southern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said attackers ambushed three buses after setting up a checkpoint along the road. The Observatory's director, Rami Abdurrahman, said the attackers were believed to be Islamic State militants who laid explosive devices on the road and then opened fire at the buses. He said the assault killed 30, all of them soldiers returning home for the holidays.

Bid to flee Hong Kong earns prison terms

HONG KONG -- A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory.

The Yantian District Court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentences to the two accused organizers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. Relatives said all defendants pleaded guilty, a move apparently aimed at receiving lighter sentences.

The defendants are believed to have feared they would be prosecuted for their activities in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Hong Kong media reports said at least one may have had a warrant out for his arrest under a tough new national-security law imposed on the semiautonomous territory by Beijing in June.

The organizers received sentences of two and three years, while the eight other participants were given seven months in prison.

They were among 12 people on board when their boat was stopped by Chinese authorities. The court said it held a private hearing for two minors and would not charge the them for illegally crossing the border even though they had admitted guilt.

The two youngest detainees -- ages 17 and 18 -- were handed over to Hong Kong police by mainland authorities Wednesday.

They could face additional charges in the city for absconding, police said at a news conference in Hong Kong.

Landslide rolls over Norwegian village

HELSINKI -- A landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital Wednesday, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 people unaccounted for and destroying several homes, authorities said. About 700 people were evacuated over fears of further landslides.

Norwegian police were alerted at 4 a.m. to the slide in the village of Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, about 12 miles northeast of Oslo.

The landslide cut across a road through Ask, leaving a deep ravine that cars could not pass.

Police spokesman Roger Pettersen said there were no reports of missing people, but officials could not rule out the possibility of people in collapsed buildings. He said 21 people registered to live in the area are uncounted for.

One of the injured was seriously hurt, while nine had lighter injuries. Weather at the time was reported to be challenging, with snow and full winter conditions.



