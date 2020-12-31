Turkey, U.S. to discuss sanctions over air defense system

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey and the United States are engaged in talks to form a joint working group that would take up the issue of sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, Turkey’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The U.S. announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under the U.S. Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that law had been used to penalize a U.S. ally.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.