Two-way Sills earns plaudits

Arkansas guard Desi Sills (right) dribbles the ball Wednesday in front of Auburn forward Jaylin Williams during the Razorbacks’ victory over the Tigers in Auburn, Ala. Sills scored a career-high 23 points. (Photo courtesy Auburn athletics)

University of Arkansas guard Desi Sills drew a critical defensive assignment in the SEC opener, performed it well, and it didn't hamper his offense in the least.

Sills scored a career-high 23 points and helped stifle 6-6 Auburn point guard Justin Powell as the Razorbacks opened SEC play with a 97-85 victory at Auburn Arena on Wednesday.

Sills hit 8 of 15 shots, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, and added 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 35 minutes.

He also helped limit Powell to 4 points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0 of 3 from three-point range.

"My teammates were just looking for me," Sills said. "I was coming in with confidence off the previous game that we played.

"I need to show why I'm one of the best guards in the SEC, you know. My teammates found me and I just delivered."

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl was impressed by the junior guard's performance.

"Desi Sills is the most experienced player out there, and he was the best player out there in a lot of ways," Pearl said. "Really good player, fun kid to watch. I really like him."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he had 6-6 guard Jalen Tate assigned to Powell early in game prep, but opted to start the shorter 6-2 Sills on him.

"I made the switch [Tuesday] that I wanted Desi because of lower leverage and being able to get under the ball a little bit more," Musselman said. "Then we put Tate on him at times too because of the length.

"I just thought Desi could stab at the ball a little bit. I thought both of those guys in tandem, and then also when Devo [Davonte Davis] guarded him, did a really good job."

JD's 2nd act

Guard JD Notae came alive in the second half once again, capping the Razorbacks' road win with a steal at midcourt and dunk just before the final buzzer to give him 21 points.

Notae had 19 points after intermission to score in double figures in the second half for the fourth consecutive game.

"JD is a jack-of-all-trades," guard Desi Sills said. "We know JD Notae is going to turn up in the second half each and every game. He does that all the time."

Notae shot 5 of 11, including 2 of 6 from three-point range, and made 7 of 9 free throws in the second half.

Perfect vs. Auburn

The Razorbacks improved to 4-0 in SEC openers against Auburn. Three of the Arkansas wins came on the road.

Smith sidelined

The Razorbacks lost senior Justin Smith late in the first half. The 6-7 forward did not return and had a walking boot on his right foot in the second half.

Smith came out with seven minutes left in the first half after turning his right ankle. Smith and Jalen Tate had combined to trap Auburn's Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) near the sideline, and Tate came away with a steal.

He threw the ball ahead for Smith on a breakaway, but after Smith got to the ball Auburn's Chris Moore (West Memphis) crashed into him near the free-throw line, sending him sliding out of bounds and reaching for his ankle under the basket.

Coach Eric Musselman did not have a definitive update on Smith.

"He has an ankle on one foot and a cap on the other," Musselman said. "But it's next man up. Hopefully he'll do some rehab, and I don't know what the docs will say once we get home and so on and so forth."

Spurt for Sills

Desi Sills made a three-point shot from about 30 feet late in the first half. The shot rattled home after taking an abnormally high arc toward the goal.

On Arkansas' final possession of the half moments later, Sills launched another shot from equal distance that swished through to give the Hogs a 47-39 lead with 15 seconds left in the half.

Sills scored the Razorbacks' final nine points of the half on three-point shots in the final 1:40.

"It felt good because once I hit one, I feel like the other shots are going to fall," Sills said. "I mean, I work on that every day in my workout at 8 o'clock in the morning, so it's like practice makes perfect."

Arkansas center Connor Vanover credited Sills with single-handedly stifling Auburn's late first-half run.

"When they started getting on their run at the end of the first half, Desi was always there to really answer back," Vanover said. "He really gave us a lot of life there at the end of the first to keep things moving along."

Three spree

Auburn made 15 of 29 three-pointers, a season high by an Arkansas opponent, and outscored the Razorbacks by 18 points from beyond the arc with its 51.7% shooting from that range.

"We have a lot to correct before our next game on defending the threes," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But in the huddles we felt like we were going to win."

Devan Cambridge, a 6-6 guard, went 5 of 6 from three-point range, while 6-4 guard Jamal Johnson was 5 of 7 beyond the arc for the Tigers.

Auburn hit 15 or more three-pointers in a game against Arkansas for the fourth time, but it was the Razorbacks' first win in that scenario, according to HogStats.com.

Crash landings

Both Desi Sills and Moses Moody were slammed hard to the court under the Razorbacks' basket in the second half.

Sills went down, with his legs bent under him and seemingly poked in the eye, on a strong drive to the basket early in the half.

Later, after both Davonte Davis and Connor Vanover made saves on the baseline, Moody was hammered to the floor by 6-11, 250-pound center Dylan Cardwell and appeared to also get bumped by Davis in the pileup. Moody made both free throws after the foul.

Tip-ins

• Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman opened his post-game media appearance with a frantic "Woo Pig!" and ended it the same way.

• Arkansas freshman Moses Moody was a headband man, wearing the sweat soaker around his head for the first time this season.

• Both Arkansas and Auburn have players named Jaylin Williams, and both were on the floor at the same time during a stretch of the first half.

• New Auburn football Coach Bryan Harsin, the former Arkansas State coach, was in attendance at Auburn Arena.