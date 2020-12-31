U.K. first to enlist AstraZeneca shot in covid fight

A researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford in England works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in this undated photo. The lower-cost vaccine doesn’t require storage in extreme low temperatures like other vaccines do. (AP/University of Oxford/John Cairns)

LONDON -- Britain became the first country to authorize AstraZeneca's inexpensive, easy-to-handle covid-19 vaccine Wednesday, gaining another weapon against the virus during a resurgence so severe that the government extended lockdowns to three-quarters of England's population.

The country also changed course by deciding to dispense the first dose of its vaccines to as many people as possible right away, to give them at least some protection. Until now, authorities have been holding large amounts of vaccine in reserve, to make sure those who receive the first dose get the required second one on time.

The vaccine developed by the drugmaker and Oxford University could hold great appeal in less developed parts of the world because of its low cost and the fact that it can be kept in refrigerators rather than at the ultracold or freezer temperatures some other vaccines require.

"This wonderful news brings renewed hope at a time of rising infections and unprecedented pressure on health services in the U.K. and beyond. It is now critical that this hope can be shared by all nations," said Anna Marriot, health-policy manager at the Oxfam aid agency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the "fantastic achievement for British science, which will allow us to vaccinate more people and also vaccinate them more quickly."

The change in British policy on administering the shots drove home concerns about a new, potentially more contagious variant that authorities blame for rising hospitalizations in the United Kingdom. The new variant has been found in several countries, including the U.S.

Because infections are spreading so rapidly in the U.K., officials are now recommending prioritizing delivering a first dose to as many people as possible for both of the vaccines authorized for use in the country: the AstraZeneca shot and another from Pfizer-BioNTech. Authorities say both protect people even after just one of the two recommended doses -- and that increasing the time between doses might even have a benefit.

The U.K.'s chief medical officers say the second dose may be important for longer-term protection, but one official said that the country urgently needed "rapid and high levels of vaccine uptake."

"This will allow the greatest number of eligible people to receive vaccine in the shortest time possible, and that will protect the greatest number of lives," Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, told reporters Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. have received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rollout of the AstraZeneca one will start Monday. The government says everyone will get a second shot within 12 weeks of the first.

AstraZeneca noted that a pause of between four and 12 weeks between doses has been shown to be effective in trials.

Pfizer responded to the new policy by saying that any "alternative" dosing regimens should be tracked by health authorities. It noted that two doses are needed for "maximum protection" against the disease, and that it has no data that shows protection from just one dose lasts longer than 21 days. The vaccine was tested with two doses, three weeks apart.

Separately, China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China's Medical Production Administration, said at a news conference today that the decision had been made the previous night.

The vaccine is 79.3% effective, according to interim data released by the company Wednesday, paving the way for millions of Chinese vaccines to enter the global market.

China National Biotec Group, a subsidiary of Sinopharm, said the results were based on interim analysis from Phase 3 trials. In a brief statement posted on the website of the unit, the company did not give key details, including the sample size tested or number of infections in the trial.

The company said the two-shot vaccine proved "safe" and that those who received it produced a high level of antibodies against the virus.

The Sinopharm vaccine appears to be less effective than those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which have shown an efficacy rate of 95%. The rate announced by Sinopharm is also lower than the 86% efficacy reported by officials in the United Arab Emirates after clinical trials of the vaccine conducted there.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Mike Corder, Maria Cheng, Jill Lawless, John Leicester and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press; and by Lily Kuo of The Washington Post.

