Web event looks at '20 agricultural law changes

The results of the 2020 elections have led to changes that could be historically significant for U.S. agriculture. To give some clarity on what these changes could mean, the National Agricultural Law Center is hosting a free webinar analyzing agricultural law and policy in light of the election results, according to a news release.

The webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 13. Those interested can register free at https://bit.ly/361M2pf.

The outcome of many Senate and House elections will lead to leadership changes in both the Senate and House Agriculture committees, as well as federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This, in addition to the outcome of the presidential election and the 2022 expiration of the Farm Bill, will affect the future of agricultural policy.

"This election would have been historically significant for U.S. agriculture, regardless of outcome," said Hunt Shipman, principal and director for Cornerstone Government Affairs. "The next Farm Bill, international trade and federal and state regulations are just a few examples of areas that could see changes in the coming years."

Shipman will discuss these items, among many others, in the webinar Jan. 13.

"Decisions that will be made in the coming months will have a lasting effect on agricultural law and policy," said National Agricultural Law Center Director Harrison Pittman. "Hunt will give us some insight as to what these decisions may be, and what they could lead to."

The center is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library. Details: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/.