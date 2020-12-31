Wet New Year forecast for state

North Little Rock firefighters help a man get to ambulance personnel after extracting him from a car involved in an crash with a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 440 near Exit 5 during a downpour Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A storm that has been moving across the country will continue to soak Arkansas today, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The rain moved into western Arkansas on Wednesday morning.

Some sections of Arkansas, particularly in the Ouachita Mountains, could receive 6 inches of rain through Friday morning, according to a weather service update late Wednesday.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing Thursday morning and continue into Thursday night," the weather service said in a hazardous-weather outlook for 47 of Arkansas' 75 counties. "The precipitation will end from south to north Thursday night with showers confined to northern Arkansas early on Friday. While the threat for severe weather is low at this time, a strong storm or two could be seen. The best threat for seeing any severe weather looks to be across the southeast third of Arkansas, mainly Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

"By the time the storm system finally exits the area, widespread rain amounts of four to five inches with locally higher amounts will be possible over parts of western and central Arkansas. The remainder of the forecast area will see a general two- to three-inch rainfall. With vegetation in its dormant stage, this amount of rainfall will result in an increased threat for flash and river flooding."

A flash-flood watch was issued Wednesday for much of the southwestern quarter of Arkansas. The watch remains in effect through this evening.

"The slight chance of flash flooding will shift slightly to the south and east on Thursday as the system lifts through," according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 90% chance of rain today in Little Rock. The high is projected to be 40 degrees with a low of 37 tonight and a high of 52 on Friday.

In Fayetteville, today's high is projected to be 39 degrees, but the temperature will drop to 33 tonight and there's a 100% chance of rain or freezing rain. The high in Fayetteville on Friday will be about 44 degrees.

A winter-weather advisory was in effect over Wednesday night for three counties in the Ozark Mountains: Newton, Searcy and Stone.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the temperature in those counties could fall below freezing for a short period early today, which could result in rain freezing on surfaces. But it would likely melt early in the day as temperatures rise.

"Ice amounts of a couple hundredths up to one quarter of an inch will be possible over the higher terrain of the Ozarks," according to the advisory. "Ice may coat trees, power lines, and elevated surfaces. Ice could create short-term hazardous travel conditions."

After the front moves through, the lows won't be as low as they were in the middle of the week.

"We are seeing once that system pushes thorough we'll see somewhat of a warming trend mainly in our low temperatures," Condry said. "Our high temperatures will stay pretty much the same, in the 50s for Central Arkansas on New Year's Day."

The National Weather Service river forecast indicated the rainfall could cause minor flooding along some Arkansas rivers over the weekend, including the Ouachita at Camden and Thatcher, the White near Augusta, the Cache at Patterson and the Black River at Black Rock.

Across much of America, 2020 is roaring out like a lion, according to the weather service.

"A strong system in the South will produce areas of heavy snow, significant icing, heavy rain that could cause flooding and strong thunderstorms into New Year's Eve Day," the agency said. "New Year's Eve and into the New Year, severe storms could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Heavy rain and mountain snow with gusty winds can be expected well into the New Year for much of the western U.S."



