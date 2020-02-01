Arkansas junior day tidbits

An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. ( Charlie Kaijo)
Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks football staff is hosting approximately 40 junior and sophomore prospects for unofficial visits Saturday.
Junior running back Javion Hunt, 5-11, 204 pounds, of Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma City, had his previous offer from the Razorbacks reconfirmed by Pittman. The trip was his second to Fayetteville. He said Arkansas is one of his top schools and he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in the spring.
Bentonville junior linebacker Cole Joyce, 6-0, 210 said the Arkansas coaches are planning evaluate him. He has offers from Central Florida, Tulsa and others.
