AT THE POST

DAY 4 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,259,748

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $391,449

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,868,299

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:45 a.m.; Aqueduct, noon; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:55 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

David Cohen, who was Oaklawn's leading jockey in 2019 with 75 victories in 319 starts, won his first three races of the season. The three victories have come in 15 starts. Cohen won the first race with Red Again ($8.80, $4.40 and $3.60), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:45.48. He won the sixth race with Bajan Cash ($9.00, $5.40 and $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.85. He won the seventh race with Cabertoss ($10.80, $5.00 and $4.00), covering 1 mile in 1:39.04

Ricardo Santana, Oaklawn's leading jockey from 2013-18, won two races to boost his totals to three victories in 21 starts on the season. Santana won the fourth race with Dichotomy ($8.60, $4.60 and $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.34. He also won the ninth race with Fire Coral ($5.20, $3.80) covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.19.

Trainer Norman McKnight won his first races of the season, winning the third race with Madison Way ($12.00, $5.60 and $4.40) covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.85. He also won the seventh race with Cabertoss. On the season, he has two victories in 12 starts.

Photo by Richard Rasmussen

David Cohen is shown in this file photo.

Norman McKnight

Sports on 02/01/2020